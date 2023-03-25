Railway to Connect Kashmir with Rest of India by Start of 2024, Ladakh to Get 500 Towers: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jammu and Kashmir will be connected to the rest of India through rail by the beginning of next year as major barriers have been overcome with the world’s highest railway bridge, Chinab bridge, being ready, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Srinagar on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the Baramulla-Budgam railway line, he said that by January or February 2024, a train will be running on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route.

“Prime Minister Modi has transformed railway infrastructure and connectivity. Our dream project, Udhampur, Srinagar, Baramulla, we are funding and monitoring this important project. In the Budget this year, Modi has kept Rs 6,000 crores, there is a huge difference if you compare it with previous budgets," he said, adding that 1.80 crore tourists have come here this year and railways will have to play a major role in tourism as well.

The government is also designing and manufacturing a specific Vande Bharat train for Kashmir considering the harsh weather conditions including snow and extreme cold.

The world’s highest railway bridge which has been constructed over the Chenab river and is higher than the Eiffel Tower, is ready with successful tests completed.

Replying to concerns about the safety of the Chinab bridge, the minister said that the bridge is safe from earthquakes, high wind, cold and other conditions that may arise.

Connectivity in Eastern Ladakh

There has been an increasing demand by the people living in eastern Ladakh for network connectivity, while China is reported to have established several communication towers on the other side of LAC for the residents.

After the Galwan clash in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, there has been a renewed demand by the locals who say they can be a third eye for the forces deployed there and mobile communication would help them

In response to a question regarding the network connectivity in eastern Ladakh, Vaishnaw, who is also the Union Minister of Communications, said that almost 500 new towers have been sanctioned for Ladakh which will boost connectivity.

“Work is going on at a fast pace. We are sorting these issues and we will get seamless connectivity," he told reporters.

He said the 4G and 5G stack of BSNL has been developed in India and only five have done so far in the world.

“The testing has been completed in December and we are deploying 200 sites. Tests will be done for 4 months and daily 300 towers will be installed. In the next 12-16 months, BSNL will give better quality 4G and 5G. Other operators will also expand their service," he said.

