Heavy Rains Alert in Maharashtra, Telangana Among Other States; 9 Killed in UP | Monsoon Updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued alerts warning of moderate to heavy rainfall across various states including Uttarakhand, Himachal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha for the next few days.
Heavy downpours in Mumbai on Friday caused traffic snarls and affected local train services on central and harbour lines. Andheri subway was shut today due to waterlogging. Severe waterlogging was also reported from the King’s Circle area in Mumbai.
The IMD has warned of “heavy to extremely heavy" rains in isolated places in the ghat (hilly) areas of Pune district, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday.
Here are the key updates:
As many as 1,000 people from Biloli tehsil in Maharashtra's Nanded district were shifted to safer places as heavy rains created a flood-like situation in 12 villages, officials said on Friday.
- As many as 1,000 people from Biloli tehsil in Maharashtra’s Nanded district were shifted to safer places as heavy rains created a flood-like situation in 12 villages, officials said on Friday.
- Amid heavy rains in Goa, officials on Friday said river levels were below the danger mark though Tillari Dam was close to reaching full capacity. The levels of Mhadei, Khandepar, Bicholim, Valvanti and Chapora rivers are below danger mark and there was no need to panic, a Water Resources Department official said, adding an ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Goa till July 24.
- Three deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. All government and private educational institutions have been declared closed in Sangla and Nichar tehseel till July 22 in view of heavy rain. Incessant rainfall caused flash floods in Manali.
- Nine people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday. Five people — two in Ghazipur and one each in Farukhabad, Gonda, and Sitapur — died due to snake bites. One death each was caused by drowning in Pilibhit and Farrukhabad, while two persons died due to excess rain in Mainpur, it said, Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said in a statement. According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga River was flowing above the danger mark in Budaun and Farukhabad, while the Yamuna breached the danger mark in Mathura.
- The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain for two districts and a yellow alert for 11 districts including in Rajasthan. Owing to bountiful rains in the state this monsoon season, 114 dams are either full or “overflowing", officials said on Friday.
- The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand till July 22.
- Heavy rains alert has also been issued for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till July 22.
- The weather office has further predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Maharashtra during the next five days and over Gujarat during the next three days.
- In South India, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy showers till July 22.
- IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Kerala and orange and yellow alerts for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.(with inputs from PTI)