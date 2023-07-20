Heavy Rains Alert in Maharashtra, Telangana Among Other States; 9 Killed in UP | Monsoon Updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued alerts warning of moderate to heavy rainfall across various states including Uttarakhand, Himachal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha for the next few days.

Heavy downpours in Mumbai on Friday caused traffic snarls and affected local train services on central and harbour lines. Andheri subway was shut today due to waterlogging. Severe waterlogging was also reported from the King’s Circle area in Mumbai.

The IMD has warned of “heavy to extremely heavy" rains in isolated places in the ghat (hilly) areas of Pune district, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday.