Monsoon Fury: Relief Efforts Ramp Up in T'gana; U'khand Rivers Overflow; Cloudburst Hits HP

Heavy rains lashed Uttarakhand on Saturday, causing rivers to swell and houses to inundate, while daily life was disrupted following a landslide and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh. Relief efforts gained momentum in Telangana after showers came to a halt in many parts of the state, days after wreaking havoc and causing over 18 deaths in the past week.

Here are the top weather updates you need to know:

Relief work gained momentum in Telangana as rainfall halted in many parts of the state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao supervised the operations, engaging with ministers and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, according to an official release on Saturday night.

At least 16 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Telangana in the past week. Additionally, the bodies of two villagers who were washed away in floods in a stream in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district two days ago were found on Saturday, according to the police. The search operation is ongoing to locate two other villagers who are also feared washed away in the floods.

Despite rainfall subsiding since Friday, waterlogging persists in parts of Telangana’s Warangal. The state government has established relief camps and intensified rescue and rehabilitation efforts in rain-affected areas. The Bhadrakali tank in Warangal experienced a breach, and repairs were carried out by officials. Residents who returned to their homes on Saturday, after seeking shelter during the past few days due to flooding, were distressed by the damage to household items and the presence of sludge inside their houses.

Godavari river in Bhadrachalam stood at 56 ft at 10 PM on Saturday with the third and final warning in effect (third warning level is 53 ft). Telangana experienced weak southwest monsoon with isolated rains, Bhainsa in Nirmal district receiving the highest rainfall of 3 cm. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in certain districts on August 1. In the coming days, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places in Telangana. The heavy rains in the past week caused inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural fields in the state.

Heavy overnight rains till Saturday noon caused rivers and drains to swell, leading to inundation of several houses and roads in Uttarakhand. In the Kauria area, residents had to remove water, slush and garbage from their homes with the help of the Municipal Corporation. A damaged culvert affected the movement of army vehicles, but repair work was underway. Tankers were reported to be delivering clean water to affected homes and JCB machines were cleaning drains and gutters to prevent further water entry.

Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, as reported by the IMD. The city recorded 15 mm rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning. Relative humidity ranged from 96 per cent to 81 per cent. The weather department predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the city on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the IMD.

In Himachal Pradesh, incessant rains in Nankhari and Kotgarh areas of Shimla district have put several houses at risk of sinking. The district administration plans to involve geological experts to investigate the reason behind the sinking land in six panchayats in these areas. Families from affected villages have been evacuated to safer places due to continuous rains causing land sinking.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Rampur, heavy rains on Friday night triggered landslides and blocked the Shimla-Kinnaur highway at Jeori, leading to a 40-hour road closure. Water and power supply were disrupted, and some houses developed cracks after the rain.

A cloudburst in Jaban, Anni area of Kullu district, caused a flash flood in Deori Khud, damaging orchards and rendering the Anni-Barsa road inaccessible at multiple points. The Kotu nullah experienced a flood-like situation due to a surge in water discharge, leading to damage to houses and cowsheds. However, no human casualties were reported.

The local meteorological office of has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Himachal Pradesh, warning of more heavy rain on August 2, with a predicted wet spell in the state till August 4. At least 187 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. Thirty-four people have gone missing.

In Jaipur, incessant rainfall disrupted normal life as many areas faced waterlogging on Saturday. The Rajasthan capital experienced heavy rains since Friday night, resulting in submerged areas around Sikar Road and Jal Mahal. State Disaster Response Force commandant Rajkumar Gupta stated that SDRF teams were on high alert and actively engaged in rescue and relief operations in various affected areas.