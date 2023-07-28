Monsoon Updates: More Rains Likely in Maha, Delhi on Saturday; 8 Persons Swept Away in T'gana Floodwaters

Heavy rainfall along with mudslides and waterlogging continued in parts of North India, with flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and moderate rainfall in Delhi on Friday evening.

At least eight people were swept away in the flood waters in Telangana.

In Himachal Pradesh, 184 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24 when the monsoon hit the state.

Himachal Pradesh

In one of the worst affected state due to rainfall, Himachal is set to expereince more heavy rains till Saturday, which may lead to landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains.

The Meteorological Office in Shimla warned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts. Rainfall is also predicted in the state till August 3.

The National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur district was again closed due to landslides in the Broni drain and Khaneri on Friday. At least 468 roads continue to remain closed in the state, and water supply was affected in over 200 places.

Maharashtra

A mudslide occurred in Tajpur village in Alibag taluka on Thursday night. According to the administration, a total of 341 houses have suffered damages in the district due to heavy rainfall in the last 10 days.

Raigad district witnessed heavy showers in 24 hours, with five talukas recording more than 200 mm rainfall. As per the data shared by the district authorities, the district recorded 164.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 10 am.

The incessant rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas have hit normal life. While commuters were stuck in kilometres-long traffic jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday morning, another lake supplying water to the financial capital began overflowing.

A third incident of landslide in a week was reported on Mumbai-Pune expressway when a mass of earth collapsed near Maharashtra’s Kamshet.

Telangana

In Telangana, 8 people were swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district due to heavy rains. Their bodies were recovered on Friday, even as relief operations continued at several places in the state.

Till now, around 19,000 people have been shifted to safer places in many districts, according to an official release.

Due to heavy rains, several areas of Telangana were inundated and several roads were damaged.

Delhi

Parts of the national capital received light to moderate rainfall on Friday, with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 34.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

Traffic was affected in some places, even as more light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the city on Saturday. The humidity level oscillated between 90 and 72 per cent.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours that caused waterlogging and traffic halts in cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

According to the Meteorological Department, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Ajmer districts witnessed heavy rains on Thursday night, leading to knee-deep water on the key road stretches in many cities and towns.

Gujarat

Heavy rains were seen in parts of Gujarat, especially the south and central parts in the last 30 hours. Only light to moderate rain would occur on Saturday and Sunday in the state.

This continuious rain caused caused waterlogging, with the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informing that 19 talukas received more than 100 millimetres of rain during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places in Chhotaudepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Bharuch and Valsad district on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rains lashed several districts of Jammu region resulting in a footbridge being washed away in a flash flood in Doda and the roof of another house collapsing in Poonch district.