Rains Likely in Delhi, Schools Shut in K'taka, T'gana; Alert Issued for Maha Among Other States | Updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued alerts for several states till July 28 as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh among others in the coming days.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains continue to wreak havoc as a cloudburst in Kullu’s Gadsa Valley washed away bridges and damaged several houses.

Fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms have also been predicted in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on July 27.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

According to IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani, Nizamabad in Telangana experienced the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, recording 400 mm of rainfall. A red alert was issued for Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, for the next two days given heavy rains.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. Normal life was affected in Saidabad and other localities in Hyderabad.

A two-day holiday for all educational institutions was announced in Hyderabad

Maharashtra

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a ‘red’ alert in Raigad, Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri districts for July 26. An ‘Orange’ alert was also issued in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.

Delhi-NCR

According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to receive consistent rain over the next four to six days. Rain alerts were issued from July 25 to July 28.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm conditions are expected in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 27.

Odisha and Karnataka

The Meteorological Office has issued a forecast of intense rainfall for Odisha following the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, just off the southern coast of the state. According to the Tuesday evening bulletin, this system is expected to develop into a low-pressure area, likely intensifying into a depression around July 26.

The weather body also issued an orange alert for all the coastal districts and Malnad region in Karnataka, predicting heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts will receive moderate to heavy spells of rain.

North East

The weather office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya for July 28. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand