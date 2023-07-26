Weather Updates: Schools Shut in Mumbai and Suburbs Amid Rains; Delhi Yamuna Level Rises Again

Weather Updates: Schools Shut in Mumbai and Suburbs Amid Rains; Delhi Yamuna Level Rises AgainThe Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued rain alerts for several states as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Southern states.

BMC issued an advisory asking citizens to adopt caution and not to step out until necessary. The schools and educational institutes have also been closed on July 27 given students’ safety.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The weather body forecast heavy rainfall in northwest India amid chaos in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to flash floods and overflowing Beas River.

A cloudburst in Kullu on Tuesday caused intensive damage as a bride got washed away and several houses collapsed.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, about 652 houses have been completely damaged in Himachal Pradesh, while 6,686 were partially damaged besides 236 shops and 2,037 cow sheds, reported PTI citing the data from the state emergency response centre.

Southern States

The IMD has issued a very heavy to extremely heavy rains alert in Southern India. An orange alert has been issued in parts of Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The weather body has also issued a red alert for Telangana from July 25-27 and has predicted heavy rainfall in the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts persists.

Telangana

IMD Hyderabad on Monday issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana till July 28.

At least 60 families in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district have been shifted to relief camps, while low-lying areas were inundated at several places in Telangana as rains continued to lash the state on Wednesday.

Around 40-42 tourists got stranded in the Veerabhadravaram forest area in Mulugu district. The tourists got stranded due to incessant rains while returning from Muthyaladhara waterfalls. A team of NDRF along with the state disaster management team and local police carried out a rescue operation.

Maharashtra

The Konkan region of Goa and Maharashtra is also expected to receive heavy rainfalls amid rain alerts in several parts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai’s regional meteorological centre has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Palghar and Thane districts and a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Raigad tomorrow.

Meanwhile, all schools and educational institutes have also been shut down in Mumbai on July 27 amid rain and thunderstorm warnings as the weather body predicts a possible rise in Yamuna level.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is coordinating the rescue and relief operations at the emergency control room, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra’s Raigad district recorded an average of 104 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 10 am on Wednesday, reported PTI quoting officials.

Delhi-NCR

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rainfall this morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas.