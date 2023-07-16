Weather Updates: Rain Alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal; Relief Expected in Punjab, Haryana | Details

Heavy rains and flooding continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh as 17 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Mandi and Shimla districts in rain-related and road accidents due to waterlogging.

The IMD has issued an Orange alert for the state from July 15-17 predicting very heavy rainfall in the next 72 hours in Himachal, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, flood waters have started to recede in Punjab and Haryana even as relief works were underway in flood-hit areas of both states on Saturday.

Fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms is also predicted to occur over Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The IMD said that active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with heavy rainfall predictions for the next four days and a decrease thereafter. An orange alert has also been issued for both states.

In Bihar, at least 22 people were killed due to lightning in different parts of the State in the last 12 hours.

Maharashtra

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule.

As per the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days while heavy very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

IMD said that Himachal and Uttarakhand are predicted to have very heavy rainfall in the next 72 hours.

“This weather pattern is expected to continue over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan for the next four days. On July 17, Uttarakhand may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall," it said.

Meanwhile, in Himachal, IMD issued a yellow alert in several isolated districts till July 18.

Punjab and Haryana

Floodwaters have started receding from several places in Punjab and Haryana, battered by heavy downpours earlier this week, even as relief works were underway in flood-hit areas of both states on Saturday.

Two breaches occurred along the Ghaggar River in Punjab’s Mansa district on Saturday, following which many villages bordering Haryana stare at a flood threat.

Northeast India

India Meteorological Department on July 15 informed that heavy rainfall is likely over West Bengal and Jharkhand in the next two days.

Rain activity will continue over Northeast India as well. In the Himalayas, West Bengal-Sikkim has been issued a warning of heavy rain till July 18, and Odisha from July 17 to 20. An alert has also been issued for Jharkhand which is likely to receive downpours till July 20.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, IMD said.

Central India