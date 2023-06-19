Rain Brings Much-Needed Relief from Sweltering Heat in Delhi

Another spell of rain lashed Delhi on Monday under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy’s remnant, bringing down the maximum temperature to 34.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rain over the next two days. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain below the 40-degree mark for the next four to five days. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 4.4 mm of rainfall on Monday. It has gauged 15.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 31.1 mm so far, a deficit of 49 per cent. The IMD’s extended range model guidance shows an upswing in rains over northwest India in June last week.

The Met office is yet to announce a date for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches the capital by June 27. The Safdarjung Observatory has not recorded any heatwave this year so far, with meteorologists attributing it to higher-than-usual western disturbances — weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India — this pre-monsoon season (March to May). According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May. On average, the national capital logs 19.7 mm of rainfall in the whole month. The city logged more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, and heatwave conditions at isolated pockets.

