Rain Brings Temp Down by 13 Degrees in Delhi; Second Coolest May Day Recorded Since 2010

The month of May began with a downpour across the national capital bringing the mercury 13 degrees below normal making it the city’s second coolest day of the month since 2010. The maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 26.1 degrees, which was also the lowest since mid-March this year.

With the exception of one single day when the mercury plunged to 23.8 degrees on May 19, 2021, the day temperature for the month was the lowest since 2010. The minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 19.6 degree Celcius. The humidity oscillated between 100 to 77%.

According to a TOI report, Safdarjung recorded 14.8 mm of rain between 8:20 am and 5:30 pm. The ridge recorded 21.2 mm, Narela 17 mm, Mayur Vihar 16 mm and Palam logged 0.4 mm rainfall. While the rain brought much-needed relief, Delhiites faced traffic clutter at several places in the capital due to waterlogged roads.

Advertisement

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Tuesday and Wednesday. Weather experts expect isolated or widespread rainfall for the next 3-4 days.

The weather agency said the maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital on Tuesday might hover around 27 and 19 degrees respectively. The daytime temperature is expected to remain below normal for the next three days with a gradual rise from Thursday onwards.

“We expect light to very light rainfall at a few places on Tuesday while the intensity of rain activity will increase on Wednesday with thundershowers. Rainfall will thereafter decline although the conditions may remain overcast till at least May 4. Temperatures will begin to rise gradually after May 4," said Kuldeep Srivastava, a weather scientist at IMD.

In other news, rain improved the air quality in Delhi to satisfactory. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 86 as compared to 132 a day earlier.

Read all the Latest India News here