Home » India » Rain Cools Punjab, Haryana

Rain Cools Punjab, Haryana

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 14:30 IST

Chandigarh, India

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Jhajjar in Haryana also received light showers in the morning. (Representational Image/PTI)

Rains lashed Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday morning, leading to a dip in the temperature.

According to the Meteorological Department in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Mohali, Chandigarh and Rupnagar are among the places that received rains.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Jhajjar in Haryana also received light showers in the morning.

A few days ago too, rains had lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana and the maximum temperature had settled below normal.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

