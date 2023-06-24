Monsoon To Hit Mumbai In 48 Hours, Assam Flood Scene Grim | Weather Forecast

Despite the delay, the monsoon is likely to sweep across Maharashtra soon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, for Monday and Tuesday (June 26–27) indicating heavy spells of rain.

In the recent development, the monsoon has advanced up to Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and is likely to move further and hit Mumbai in the next 48 hours.

Some parts of Mumbai saw pre-monsoon showers on Saturday morning bringing the temperatures down in the city. The intensity of the downpour will reportedly increase gradually over the next four to five days.

Monsoon is advancing at a good pace now after initial delays and has reached some parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Northwest Bay of Bengal, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttarakhand, all gates of the Baghliar Dam in the Ramban district were opened due to the heavy flow of water in Chenab after insistent rains. The government has advised people to stay away from the catchment area.

Meanwhile, rainfall continued in Assam, worsening the flood situation there. The death toll due to the flood rose to two on Friday and over 4.88 lakh people reeling under the deluge across Assam’s 16 districts. The weather agency has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the next two days and also forecast heavy rain in numerous regions of the state.

IMD Forecast During the Next 5 Days:

Northeast & adjoining East India: According to IMD’s latest bulletin, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely during the next 5 days in the region.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha during till June 26. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on June 26 and 27, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram till June 27; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 26, Odisha on June 27 and Jharkhand on June 25 and 26," IMD said.

Northwest India: Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till June 27 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan from June 25 to 27.

Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, days ahead of its normal onset time in the state, bringing in heavy rains and triggering landslides that killed nearly 300 goats in the Chamba district.

Southwest Monsoon usually hits Himachal Pradesh around June 28-29th, but this year officials confirmed its onset on Saturday, June 24.

Central India: IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the region (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha) during the next five days.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh on June 24," the agency said.

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, even as 18 districts recorded more than 1.5-inch pre-monsoon showers in just 12 hours ending at 8.30 pm on Friday, an IMD official said.

South India: Light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over the region during the next five days.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka till June 27; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh today; Telangana till Sunday; Kerala and Mahe during June 25 to 27. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over interior Karnataka on June 26 and 27," IMD said.

West India: Light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very falls, thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Konkan and Goa till June 27.