Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert Across Several States | Details Here

Rain lashed parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on Sunday in line with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain are also expected in parts of Haryana and Rajasthan, according to the IMD.

IMD predicted light intensity rain/drizzle in adjoining isolated places in South Delhi and NCR, and hail storms were predicted in the adjoining areas of Behror in Rajasthan.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Rajgarh (Rajasthan)," IMD added.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to the weather department.

Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday as well bringing some respite from the warm weather.

IMD Alert For UP, Uttarakhand

IMD also predicted thunderstorm/hailstorm over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday. “Thunderstorm/hailstorm predicted in West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan for Monday," the Met department said.

On Saturday the IMD tweeted, “Rainfall accompanied by Thunderstorms/hailstorms over North India during 18th-20th; over Central, West India and south Peninsula on 18th & 19th. Heavy rainfall likely over Northeast India between March 19th and 22nd."

Rain Alert in Parts of South India

The Met Department also predicted light to moderate showers across several districts of Tamil Nadu for 48 hours starting Saturday.

“Rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over several districts, including Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Chengalpattu, Erode and Tiruvallur for the next two days. In the coming days the state is expected to receive more rains till May," a senior RMC scientist said in a statement.

