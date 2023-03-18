More Rain Next Week, Farmers Asked to Postpone Harvest as 10 Killed in Maharashtra, Gujarat

Rain lashed several parts of India including the national capital Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, during the last 24 hours.

Though the western disturbance-induced rain provided respite to people from high temperatures due to untimely heat waves, they sent farmers scrambling to protect their crops.

Amid untimely downpours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has asked farmers to postpone the harvest of mustard in Punjab and Haryana, and wheat and pulses in central Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the weather department, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rain with isolated hailstorm activity is likely to continue over most parts of the country during the next five days. “Although it is likely to reduce over south Peninsular India from March 19 and then over north Peninsular India from March 20," IMD said.

“Farmers and the general public are requested to follow Agrimet and other advisories issued by Meteorological Centres (MCs), Regional MCs, District Agrimet Units (DAMU) and Agrimet Field Units (AMFUs) of their respective areas across the country," the weather agency said in a tweet.

Five people died in rain-related incidents in Gujarat on Friday, as unseasonal showers continued to lash the state, officials said. At least 12 people have died in incidents such as lightning strikes, in three different spells of rainfall that hit parts of the state since March 4 till date, said an official of the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar.

In Maharastra also, five persons died in this week’s unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state’s Marathwada region, where crops spread across nearly 4,950 hectares were also damaged, the local administration said on Friday. According to a report prepared by the divisional commissioner’s office, an average rainfall of 2.4 mm was recorded in the eight districts of the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra.

Weather Predictions for 5 Days from Today

▶March 17- According to IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana.

The weather agency also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Telangana.

Thunderstorms with lightning and hail are also predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, and Kerala.

“Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is very likely along and off Andhra Pradesh coast & adjoining West Central bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD said.

▶March 18- IMD said heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana on Sunday.

Further, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds are also likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As per the weather department, thunderstorms with lightning and hail are predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Rajasthan, while thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

▶March 19- IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, while heavy rainfall is forecasted at isolated places over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail are likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind are also forecasted over parts of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

▶March 20- On Tuesday, IMD said heavy rainfall is very likely over isolated places in Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan; with lightning & gusty wind (30-40 kmph) over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam Rayalaseema; with lightning over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal," it added.

▶March 21- Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning and gusty wind over Gangetic West Bengal; with lightning over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar, IMD said.

