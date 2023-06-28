Rain News: Mumbai Rains Intensify, Andheri Subway Shut; 47 Roads Closed in Himachal

Rains intensified in Mumbai on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging at several places like Andheri and Kurla and traffic snarls as well. The entire country is under the spell of monsoon with Mumbai to Kolkata to Bengaluru and parts of Gujarat receiving incessant rainfall over the past two-three days. While IMD has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai, an advisory has been issued in Himachal Pradesh which has been witnessing landslides due to heavy rainfall.

According to IMD predictions, several major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru are expected to experience significant rainfall.