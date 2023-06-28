Rain News: Mumbai Rains Intensify, Andheri Subway Shut; 47 Roads Closed in Himachal

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 23:42 IST
New Delhi, India
Rains intensified in Mumbai on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging at several places like Andheri and Kurla and traffic snarls as well. The entire country is under the spell of monsoon with Mumbai to Kolkata to Bengaluru and parts of Gujarat receiving incessant rainfall over the past two-three days. While IMD has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai, an advisory has been issued in Himachal Pradesh which has been witnessing landslides due to heavy rainfall.
According to IMD predictions, several major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru are expected to experience significant rainfall.
Several parts of Thane face acute waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, railway tracks inundated.
An orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. While Mumbai was under yellow alert till Thursday, it has now been put under an orange alert.
Check IMD Alert Chart Below:
Traffic movement has been halted in Mumbai’s Kurla after severe waterlogging on road. Only a single lane traffic is being allowed.
Rainfall intensified in Mumbai on Wednesday leading to severe waterlogging at many places and traffic snarls. A man in Malad area died after a tree fell on him.
Ambenali Ghat road in Maharashtra has been temporarily closed for traffic from both following recent incidents of rockslide, Raigad Police said on Wednesday.
Severe waterlogging has been reported from parts of Mumbai due to heavy rain for which IMD had also issued a yellow alert till Thursday. Visuals from Borivali area of Mumbai showed a road completely submerged in water.
Meanwhile, Andheri Subway in Mumbai has also been shut due to waterlogging.
A car rolled down into a gorge on Bhadrash-Rohru link road in the district on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and another seriously injured, police said.
The occupants of the car were returning to Devathi after attending a marriage when the accident took place. The bodies of the victims were pulled out from the gorge with the help of the fire brigade, Sub Inspector Jaidev said.
Portion of a temporary bridge built on river Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali washed away due to strong winds. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters.
Watch:
Roads are inundated, vehicular movement has been disrupted as heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. Several districts in the state, including Mumbai, have been receiving heavy rainfall.
In Mumbai, the Andheri Subway has been shut for vehicular movement due to waterlogging.
As per Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh, 47 roads are still closed, 149 electricity supply lines are affected and 67 water supply schemes hampered due to recent rainfall in the state.
Normal life was affected as traffic snarls and other rain-related woes hit West Bengal’s Kolkata on Wednesday as the Met department forecast more heavy downpour in various areas in south and north Bengal.
Diamond Harbour recorded the maximum rainfall in the state at 214.3 mm, while Canning received 58.4 mm of rain during 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday.
Both towns are in South 24 Parganas district of the state. Kolkata received 40.4 mm of rain as the incessant downpour caused traffic snarls in the city and waterlogging in many areas during the morning hours.
Some schools declared a holiday owing to the situation as people had a tough time reaching their destination owing to less number of public transport available. The Met Department forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas till Thursday morning.
Heavy rain has also been predicted in the sub-Himalayan West Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar for the next two days.
(With PTI inputs)
A man died after a tree fell in Mumbai’s Malad area amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday, officials said. This incident is among the 26 cases of tree fall reported in the city in the last 24 hours. A total of 15 incidents of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai have also been reported amid rain.
The 38-year-old man, identified as Kaushal Doshi, received injuries in a tree fall incident at Mamledarwadi junction in the western suburb of Malad, a civic official said.
He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead", the official said.
(With PTI inputs)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai’s civic body, has said that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai in the next 4-5 days.
BMC has asked all officials concerned to visit low-lying areas in the city to take a stock of the situation amid possibilities of flooding due to incessant rain.
According to a tweet by Mumbai Traffic Police, Andheri Subway has been closed for vehicular movement due to accumulation of 1.5 to 2 feet water after heavy rainfall.
Traffic is diverted towards SV Road, the tweet read.
All assistant commissioners in charge of wards, zonal DMCs and SWD officers have been asked to visit low lying areas in their jurisdiction where there is a possibility of flooding and take prompt necessary action wherever required
“There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 4-5 days beginning from today. It is hereby directed that all concerned officers must visit low lying areas in their jurisdiction where there is a possibility of flooding and take prompt necessary action wherever required. Dewatering pumps must be activated without any delay, if required," a notification said.
Ward officers have been directed to keep a close watch on all the subways in the areas.
Rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas like Thane has intensified amid IMD’s yellow and orange alerts for the city and other parts of Maharashtra. Several areas have been waterlogged in Thane due to incessant rain.
BMC commissioner is going to visit BKC shortly to check preparedness for monsoon.
At least 15 incidents of short circuit have been reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, while five incidents of house collapse have also been registered.
In the wake of inadequate rainfall, Mumbaikars will face a 10 per cent water cuts from July 1, as the delayed monsoon rains barely brought any changes to the water levels of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved the water cut on the recommendation of the hydraulic department, said civic body chief IS Chahal on Tuesday, according to a report by Times of India.
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is implementing 15 per cent water cuts from today onwards in supply areas including Kharghar, Taloja and the neighbouring villages.
However, CIDCO said if the situation aggravates, the cut can go up to 25 per cent. READ HERE
Netizens have flooded social media with visuals of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, which is under a yellow alert till Thursday.
A Twitter user wrote, “Today’s Rain is Crazy
Can’t open windows (unless I want a mini pool in my bedroom"
Another user wrote, “And it begins ! #MumbaiRains Heavy torrential rain ! stay Safe everyone".
Visuals from Chhattisgarh’s Korba where heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging.
Himachal Pradesh government has issued an advisory for tourists and locals, asking them to avoid unnecessary travel and not to venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas.
“When travelling in hilly areas, particularly in upper Shimla, Kinnaur, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Chamba districts, people must gather comprehensive information about the weather and road conditions and follow the advisory provided by the local administration," said Himachal Pradesh Police Traffic, Tourist and Railways (TTR).
A Hindustan Times report quoted Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) chairman RS Bali saying that tourists should keep their GPS location on on their phones, commute on guided routes and drive slowly, particularly when visibility is low due to mist.
The met department has predicted rain in the state till July 1.
Heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of Kolkata. An intense spell of rainfall was predicted over parts of Kolkata and adjoining Howrah and North and South 24 Paraganas districts on Wednesday morning, A traffic advisory was issued over possibilities of waterlogging in low lying area.
Visual from Kolkata’s Lake Garden:
Several villages in Sonitpur district of Assam continue to reel under the impact of floods. Officials, however, said that Assam’s flood situation improved on Tuesday with the water levels of Brahmaputra and its tributaries receding in several places and not flowing above the danger mark anywhere.
J&K administration, police and security forces jointly conducted a mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra. A Yatra convoy is being sent under security. All the arrangements are being checked by the officials.
It has been raining heavily in parts of Mumbai today as well. There is a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas of Mumbai, if the rains continues for some more time today.
As per nowcast warning issued at 9:30 am, moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg over next 3-4 hours.
Despite its delayed onset over Kerala and weeks-long trudge over the southern peninsula, the southwest monsoon has rapidly covered most parts of the country. As soon as the remnants of the powerful Cyclone Biporjoy diffused, the monsoon galloped through the Indo-Gangetic plains and made up for the lost time.
The bursts of heavy rains in the last days of June have reduced the overall rainfall deficit for the country from -51 per cent 10 days ago to -19 per cent from its long-period average (LPA).
But what this data fails to show is the staggering rainfall deficit that still persists in the eastern region consisting of states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal where farmers are gearing up to sow their Kharif crops. READ FULL REPORT HERE
The Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express was recently been in the spotlight on social media due to a video that has garnered considerable attention. The video captured an unfortunate incident where rainwater seeped through a two-tier coach, specifically through the air conditioning vents, resulting in discomfort and inconvenience for the passengers onboard. The incident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, prompted railway staff to clean the floor as the water from the vents filled the passageway.
This repeated leakage of water within the coach has, thus, sparked a significant online outcry, with users expressing their discontent towards the Indian Rail Services.
Soon, #AvantikaExpress and #IndianRailway started trending on Twitter as people started reacting to the now-viral video. While the source of the clip couldn’t be known, several users re-shared the same video and expressed their disappointment on the blue bird app.
Heavy rain has lashed parts of Goa, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘yellow’ alert for the coastal state till Thursday. There is a forecast of heavy showers at isolated places in Goa.
Himachal Pradesh’s Manali, a popular tourist hub, was affected due to landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi. The key road that was closed due to restoration work has been reopened now.
Visuals, meanwhile, have been surfacing on social media of the situation in and around Manali which sees a huge footfall of tourists this time of the year when schools are closed for summer vacations.
Drone visuals from Mandi:
June 26 | Manali-Chandigarh National Highway was blocked following massive landslides along the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh, bringing vehicles on a standstill on this highway.
Hundreds of people have been displaced due to flood situation in Barpeta district of Assam. More than 67,000 people from 93 villages in Barpeta district have been affected.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, 225 hectares of cropland in Barpeta district is currently inundated. In the last 48 hours, three children died in the district after drowning in flood waters taking the state death toll to six.
Moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs are expected today. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places.
Tide Timings:
High Tide: 1904hrs (3.48 mtr)
June 29: 0848hrs (3.54mtr)
Average Rainfall between 8 am of June 27 to 8 am of June 28:
Mumbai city: 7mm
Eastern Suburbs: 28mm
Western Suburbs: 29mm
An intense spell of rainfall was predicted over parts of Kolkata and adjoining Howrah and North and South 24 Paraganas districts on Wednesday morning, A traffic advisory was issued over possibilities of waterlogging in low lying area.