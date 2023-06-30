Rain News Highlights: Mumbai Gets 'Moderate to Heavy' Showers Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Tomorrow

Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 23:52 IST
New Delhi, India
Himachal Pradesh received 20 per cent excess rain in the month of June as the state recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall against normal rainfall of 101.1 mm, the local weather department said.
Kataula in Mandi district received the highest rainfall in a day with 163.3 mm on June 24. Four active western disturbances affected the state during the month of June 2023 resulting in scattered to fairly widespread rainfall.
Heavy rains pummeled Maharashtra’s Konkan division, which recorded an average 72.2 mm shower in 24 hours, an official said on Friday.
The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan on Saturday and moderate rainfall for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai on Sunday. As per an official release, Thane district recorded 81.9 mm shower in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.
According to the weather office, several parts of Punjab and Haryana received fresh spells of downpours on Friday. According to a PTI report, Haryana’s Karnal received 28.2 mm rainfall, Rohtak (11 mm), Gurugram (4 mm), Fatehabad (0.5 mm) and Ambala (0.1 mm) in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on June 30.
On the other hand, in Punjab, Patiala received maximum rainfall recorded at 31 mm, followed by Ludhiana (9.4 mm), Fatehgarh Sahib (7 mm) and Mohali (2 mm), the weather office added.
Chandigarh received 11.4 mm of rainfall.
Quoting officials, a PTI report said incessant rain and waterlogging on Friday triggered a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas of Bihar.
Many places in Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Jamui, Katihar and Banka districts witnessed water logging following heavy rainfall, officials added.
Parts of Patna witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall. According to IMD, Bihar has received ‘heavy to very rainfall’ between 8:00 on June 29 to 8:30 on June 30.
According to a PTI report, road traffic was disrupted and and local train services slowed down to some extent in some parts of Mumbai on Friday as moderate to heavy rains continued to lash the the city and its suburbs.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 37 villages under three revenue circles - Chenga, Sarthebari and Barpeta have been severely affected by floods in the state.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate spells of rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, south Gujarat Region and North Konkan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of East Madhya Pradesh.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will go ahead with a 10% water cut for Mumbaikars beginning from July 1 despite the fast-filling of lakes amidst heavy rainfall. All seven lakes of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday, for the first time since the monsoon hit. READ MORE
According to the latest forecast by IMD Mumbai, moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during next 3-4 hours.
So far no changes have been made in the schedule of local trains running on Main, Harbour, Transharbour and 4th corridor Lines amidst the heavy rainfall.
According to a PTI report, a 22-year-old man was killed and another injured on Thursday after a tree fell on their hut in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. On the other hand, two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies in Thane and Palghar districts, officials said.
The IMD has issued a Yellow alert warning of heavy rain in Nainital, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh. It has been raining in the state since six days.
Waterlogging occurred Gujarat’s Junagadh due to overflowing of a dam after heavy rainfall.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected over Madhya Pradesh and isolated heavy for subsequent two days.
Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday morning.
Around 43,000 people have been affected due to flood in Assam’s Barpeta district. Farmers also faced massive losses due to the inundation of cropland and fisheries.
According to the weather department, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan between June 29-July 3 and Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan on June 29-30.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on June 30.
As heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, the weather department predicted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi in the next five days.
After heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, the weather department also issued an Orange alert in the city.
Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam’s Barpeta district is still grim as nearly 43,000 people affected. Farmers are facing massive losses due to the inundation of their cropland and fisheries.
Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month so far between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data showed. Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded overall deficit in rains this month. The June normal for Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm rainfall, of which 371.4 mm rain was received during June 24 to 29.
In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station’s normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29. The southwest monsoon made onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11