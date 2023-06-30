Rain News Highlights: Mumbai Gets 'Moderate to Heavy' Showers Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Tomorrow

Rain News Highlights: Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The road traffic was hit in some parts due to waterlogging but boosted levels in lakes providing water to the city, while the local train operations remained largely unaffected, officials said.

At 7:30 am, the India Meteorological Department’s Mumbai office said that moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely on districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next three-four hours.

Amid the inclement weather conditions, the prices of kitchen staples like tomato continue to rise. A vegetable seller in Delhi’s Ghazipur Mandi said, “Due to the rains in India, crops have been damaged. The fields have been flooded. This has caused a lot of loss to the farmers. Tomatoes are being sold to the shopkeepers at Rs 70-80 per kg. The price of tomato may increase further in coming days.”

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam’s Barpeta district is still grim as nearly 43,000 people affected. Farmers are facing massive losses due to the inundation of their cropland and fisheries.

Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month so far between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data showed. Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded overall deficit in rains this month. The June normal for Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm rainfall, of which 371.4 mm rain was received during June 24 to 29.

In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station’s normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29. The southwest monsoon made onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11