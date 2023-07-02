Monsoon Updates: 9 Dead in Rain-hit Gujarat, Shah Speaks to CM Patel; Yellow Alert in Delhi

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Gujarat inundating low-lying areas and creating a flood-like situation. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in some of the worst-affected areas in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari an official said on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the flood-like situation in the state and assured that Central Government and the State Government are standing with the people in this difficult time.

An Indian Air Force chopper was deployed to airlift two people left stranded near Sutrej village in Junagadh after the area was flooded due to heavy rains.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), at least nine people died in the last two days in rain-related incidents in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra over the next five days.

Latest Weather Updates