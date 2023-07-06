Orange Alert in Mumbai, Goa & Kerala Schools Shut, Deaths in Karnataka: How Rain Has Hit Normal Life

Buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were restricted around Mumbai’s Sion in the morning amid rains. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the financial capital and its suburbs on Thursday, with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai, while for Raigad a ‘red’ alert has been issued. An ‘orange’ alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places being very likely, while ‘red’ alert points to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

The Raigad district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm.At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

“The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded," officials said.

Amid the persistent inclement weather, a Mumbai local train brushed against the edge of a platform at the Mumbra station in neighbouring Thane district on its way to Titwala on Wednesday night, leading to disruption of services and bunching of trains for some time.

Commuters complained that the trains on slow lines were badly affected due to the incident and as a result the crowds on the trains and platforms also swelled. Some commuters tweeted that the incident led to a delay of 45 minutes to one hour for other trains on the route.

Weather in Other States

Karnataka: Two people were killed in separate accidents in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, officials said on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts in all three districts of coastal Karnataka. The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations had declared a holiday on July 5 for Anganwadis, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges.

Goa: With the IMD forecasting heavy rains in Goa on Thursday, the state Education Department has announced a one-day holiday for schools. “In view of the incessant rain and alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department’s Goa center predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall…. it is decided by the competent authority to declare holiday on 6th July 2023 from Std I to XII," read the circular issued by Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade.

Kerala: An ‘orange’ alert has been sounded in six districts, while a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in 11 districts. The regions where ‘orange’ alert has been issued are Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Idukki.

Delhi: The residents of the national capital woke up to rain on Thursday.

Punjab: A man was killed and three people were injured after the shed of a factory collapsed on them following heavy rains near Dehlon area on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. In Punjab, Ludhiana received 103 mm of rain, Ferozepur 40.5 mm, Gurdaspur 33.5, Patiala 21 mm, Amritsar 17 mm and Pathankot 9.2 mm, according to a weather report.