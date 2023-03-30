Home » India » Light Rains With Thunderstorm Drench Parts of Delhi-NCR on Second Consecutive Day; 17 Flights Diverted

Light Rains With Thunderstorm Drench Parts of Delhi-NCR on Second Consecutive Day; 17 Flights Diverted

The IMD warned that partial damage to vulnerable structures may be caused due to rain coupled with strong winds

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 19:06 IST

Delhi, India

Youngsters on Kartavya Path during rain in Delhi on March 30. (Image: PTI)
Youngsters on Kartavya Path during rain in Delhi on March 30. (Image: PTI)

Light rainfall along with a thunderstorm on Thursday evening lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). In view of the poor weather conditions, 17 flights were diverted from the national capital to Lucknow, Jaipur, and Dehradun.

In Delhi, places such as Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment, and Budha Jayanti Park received light rains.

The weather department said thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places in New Delhi and South Delhi. It added that strong wind may damage plantations, horticulture, and standing crops.

The weather department warned that partial damage to vulnerable structures may be caused due to rain coupled with strong winds.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent, it added.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data said the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 170, which falls in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

(with inputs from PTI)

first published: March 30, 2023, 19:06 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 19:06 IST
