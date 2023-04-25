Trends :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackGaur City FireKochi Water MetroWrestler ProtestUP Board Results
Home » India » Rain, Thunderstorm to Bring Relief From Heat Wave Conditions for a Week: IMD

Rain, Thunderstorm to Bring Relief From Heat Wave Conditions for a Week: IMD

The IMD predicted a fresh spell of thunderstorms or hailstorms over central Maharashtra, Telangana, and southern districts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from April 25 to April 27. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to continue witnessing thunderstorms or rain for the next 3-4 days

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 00:13 IST

New Delhi, India

A fresh wet spell is predicted over the western Himalaya region from April 26 and over the northwestern plains from April 28. (Representational Image/PTI)
A fresh wet spell is predicted over the western Himalaya region from April 26 and over the northwestern plains from April 28. (Representational Image/PTI)

Heat Wave conditions are unlikely to return to most parts of India until the end of the month and a fresh rain spell is expected in the northwest region from Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

While the maximum temperatures in northwest, central and east India oscillated between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday, it hovered between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius in the rest of the country, barring the western Himalayan region where it settled between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

“No heat wave conditions are likely in the country during the next seven days," the weather office said.

Advertisement

A fresh wet spell is predicted over the western Himalaya region from April 26 and over the northwestern plains from April 28, it added.

The IMD also predicted a fresh spell of thunderstorms or hailstorms over central Maharashtra, Telangana, and southern districts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from April 25 to April 27. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to continue witnessing thunderstorms or rain for the next 3-4 days.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on April 24, in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on April 28, in Kerala from April 24 to 27, and in Telangana on April 27, it said.  Hailstorms may also occur at isolated places over Telangana from April 24-26, central Maharashtra during April 25-27, south Chhattisgarh from April 25-26, and east Madhya Pradesh on April 26.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 25, 2023, 00:13 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 00:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

+8PHOTOS

Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics