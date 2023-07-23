Rain Today: Orange Alert for Maharashtra’s Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg; Downpour Continues in Gujarat

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 00:05 IST
New Delhi, India
Rain Today: A flood-like situation prevailed in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The alert was issued for July 24. Meanwhile, a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Ladakh. Further, a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna following heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is also posing a risk of floods in Delhi.
Yamuna’s water level on Sunday crossed the danger mark, which was recorded at 206.
The Chamba District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday issued an advisory amid an IMD rain warning between July 24 to July 27 in the district.
The train movement at the Old Yamuna Bridge ( OLD LOHA PUL) was suspended with effect from 10:15 pm and will be diverted to NDLS due to the rise in the level of the Yamuna River, said Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway.
Yamuna’s water level was recorded at 206.42 meters at 9 pm on Sunday. The danger mark of Yamuna’s water level is 205.33.
Twenty-two persons have died in Thane and 13 in Palghar district in rain-related incidents since the start of monsoon this year, officials said on Sunday. Thane Collector Ashok Shingare gave the information about deaths in his district after chairing a review meeting on Saturday.
He said 300 persons are lodged in shelters in the district.
As per information received from Police Inspector Madhavpur that a pregnant woman was trapped at Mocha village due to water logging. A team from the 6th battalion NDRF conducted a rescue operation and safely rescued three persons.
Yamuna’s water level was recorded at 206.35 meters at 6 pm on Sunday. The danger mark of Yamuna’s water level is 205.33.
Several vehicles were damaged after heavy rain lashed Gujarat’s Junagadh. IMD has issued an orange alert for Junagadh for Sunday and a yellow alert for tomorrow.
The National Disaster Response Force has finally called off its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday’s landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district as the death toll reached 57, state minister Uday Samant said on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference, Samant, who is the guardian minister of Raigad, said the decision was taken in consultation with the district administration and other concerned authorities as well as residents.
Announcements are being made by the administration to vacate low-lying areas as Yamuna’s water level crossed the danger mark on Sunday. The level was recorded at 206.31 meters at 4 pm.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government was fully alert to tackle issues caused by excessive rains. Speaking to the media at Nagpur airport, he said some parts of the state had received an average rainfall of 15 to 20 days in a matter of just two to three days.
Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The alert was issues for July 24.
The water level of the Yamuna River on Sunday crossed the danger mark. It was recorded at 206.26 meters at 3 pm.
he Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a flood warning for low-lying regions along the Hindon as water discharge in the river increased, officials said on Sunday.
Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes after the alert was raised on Saturday, they said. The river is flowing below the danger mark of 205-metre in the district, bordering Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, according to a senior officer.
“Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accommodation, food and health care," Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar told PTI.
The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure regular supply of fresh drinking water to the inhabitants of Bhalswa resettlement colony here which is located near a landfill.
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula granted four weeks’ time to the counsel for the DJB to file a detailed status report in the matter.
“In the meanwhile, DJB shall ensure regular supply of fresh drinking water to Bhalswa resettlement colony," the bench said.
Three persons have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil said on Sunday and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.
Patil, who visited Yavatmal on Sunday to take stock of the situation, also directed the district administration to immediately distribute food grains and provide an assistance of Rs 5,000 to more than 1,600 flood-affected families in the district.
Addressing a press conference, Patil said heavy rains have lashed Yavatmal in the last few days, and more than 77 circles (in the district) received more than 100 mm downpour. Two persons were swept away in flooding in Akola Ba and Savar villages on Saturday, the district administration said, adding one of the bodies was yet to be recovered. Besides, a woman died after her house collapsed in Waghadi village, it said.
As flood waters receded on Sunday in the rain-battered Junagadh district of Gujarat a day after torrential rains, the focus now was on restoring normalcy, officials said, adding nearly 3,000 people have been shifted to safer places in the district.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat, saying the state was expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall" on July 24. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.
Junagadh city recorded 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Sunday, causing waterlogging in several parts, leaving damaged cars piled on each other and carcasses of cattle swept away in flash floods, officials said. Two national highways, 10 state highways and 300 rural roads were closed in Gujarat on Saturday due to flooding, and the traffic resumed at places where water receded, they said.
Maharashtra: Amid heavy rains, a massive amount of water discharged from Hatnur Dam on the Tapi River in Jalgaon.
NDRF deployed three teams in Rajasthan amid heavy rainfall warnings in the state. One team each is deployed in Hanumangarh, Jalore & Kota
“Heavy rainfall would occur at few places of eastern Rajasthan and light rainfall at many places of western Rajasthan in next 24 hours," IMD said.
NDRF carries out rescue operations in flood-affected Kamliya Village, Gondal, Rajkot in Gujarat.
Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist said, “At present, the monsoon is in the active phase… So under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is already occurring over the state of Gujarat which will continue for the next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 20 cm. Thereafter heavy rainfall may continue at isolated places."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to enquire about the flood-like situations prevailing in the respective regions. The torrential rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of the country, affecting Gujarat’s southern and Saurashtra regions and leading to the escalation of water levels in the Yamuna river in Delhi.
In Gujarat, heavy to very heavy rains pounded several districts in the southern and Saurashtra regions on Saturday, causing widespread flooding in urban areas and isolating villages. The water levels in dams and rivers have surged to dangerous levels, necessitating immediate intervention to aid affected communities. READ MORE
The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi has once again crossed the danger mark, reaching 206.17 meters at 1 pm.
Bhadrachalam, Andhra Pradesh: Water level rises in Godavari river following incessant rainfall in the region.
As the water level in Yamuna rises again, efforts are being made to open the third gate (gate no 29) at the ITO barrage. Indian Navy and Indian Army, both are on the task.
As reports of cloudburst and flash floods continue to pour in from different parts of J&K and Ladakh, the MeT office on Sunday had good news for the people living here.
Jharkhand is inching towards a drought-like situation due to 45 per cent rain deficit, leading to around 85 per cent of the arable land in the state remaining fallow in the peak monsoon season, officials said. Kharif crops were sown in only 4.15 lakh hectares against the target of 28.27 lakh hectares till July 21 or only in 14.71 per cent of the arable land.
In 2022, around 20.40 per cent of the arable land was cultivated till the corresponding date, according to official data. Sowing of the main crop of the season, paddy, was even lesser at 11.20 per cent of the target of 18 lakh hectares. Last year, the figure was 11.76 per cent till July 21.
According to agricultural experts, the ideal sowing period for paddy is from July 1 to July 20. With delayed or scant rainfall in the early months of monsoon in the last few years, many farmers nowadays sow crops till mid-August but that does not lead to a good harvest, they said.
Amid floods in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to state CM; Shah also spoke with Delhi L-G on Yamuna Water Level.
Amid incessant rains in Gujarat for the past few days, the Ahmedabad airport on Sunday was flooded with knee-high water, triggering a flood-like situation.
Moreover, due to the rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, nearby houses have submerged causing a flood-like situation.
In Gujarat, a ‘red alert’ is issued for Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli. Further, the weather agency also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, and Kutch, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.
In Maharashtra, the weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Sunday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai predicting heavy rainfall again. Due to low visibility caused by incessant rain, people in Mulund, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan are advised to leave home after checking weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the death toll due to a landslide in the Irshalwadi tribal hamlet of Raigad district, caused by the heavy rainfall, reached 27, while over 78 people are still reportedly missing.
In its bulletin, the Met Department said that in northwest India, light to moderate to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over various states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.