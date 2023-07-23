Rain Today: Orange Alert for Maharashtra’s Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg; Downpour Continues in Gujarat

39 meters at 8 pm.

Moreover, due to the rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, nearby houses have submerged causing a flood-like situation.

In Gujarat, a ‘red alert’ is issued for Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli. Further, the weather agency also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, and Kutch, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.

In Maharashtra, the weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Sunday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai predicting heavy rainfall again. Due to low visibility caused by incessant rain, people in Mulund, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan are advised to leave home after checking weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to a landslide in the Irshalwadi tribal hamlet of Raigad district, caused by the heavy rainfall, reached 27, while over 78 people are still reportedly missing.

In its bulletin, the Met Department said that in northwest India, light to moderate to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over various states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.