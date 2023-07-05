Rain Today: Heavy Downpour in Kerala, Orange Alert & Schools Shut in Some Districts; Showers in Mumbai

Monsoon rains have spread all across the country, with severe downpour in some states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. Several major cities have experienced intense to very severe rainfall, leading to waterlogging and unfortunate incidents resulting in loss of life.

An orange alert has been issued in 12 districts of Kerala and even in Maharashtra’s Mumbai for today. Delhi, meanwhile, can also expect light to moderate rain today, with the Met office issuing a yellow alert, warning the showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads.

Let’s take a closer look at how different regions in the country are embracing the monsoon season:

Orange Alert, Schools Shut in Some Kerala Districts for Heavy Rain

An orange alert has been issued in 12 districts of Kerala in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragode — in view of heavy rainfall.

Educational institutions in Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasargode, Alappuzha and Kuttanad districts have been declared closed for today.

There, however, is no major rain warning in Trivandrum and Kollam. According to IMD forecast at 10 AM today, the intensity of the rains is likely to go down in the next few days

Heavy rain led to the death of a girl in Kerala on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advised people to be vigilant and avoid going near rivers, travel to hilly areas and trips to the beach.

Another person, a 68-year-old man, was swept away in an overflowing river in Thamarassery taluk of Kozhikode district on Tuesday and the fire force and other rescue personnel are yet to find him.

Will it Rain in Delhi Today? Check Forecast

Delhi can expect light to moderate rain today as the weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning flood in low-lying areas and traffic snarls on key roads. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi saw a fresh spell of rain on Tuesday with the Met office predicting cloudy weather and occasional showers over the next six to seven days.

Officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said three flights were diverted — two to Amritsar and one to Lucknow — due to the bad weather.

Orange Alert for Mumbai

Parts of Mumbai woke up to light rainfall today amid India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) ‘orange’ alert for the city, with prediction of heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in the metropolis.

A civic official said Mumbai and its eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 53.93 mm, 27.97 mm and 45.59 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am today. The rain intensity reduced in most parts of Mumbai since Tuesday night and there were light showers in parts of the city and suburbs on Wednesday morning.

In its “district forecast and warnings" updated on Tuesday evening, the IMD Mumbai issued a ‘orange’ alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places here on Wednesday. A civic official said the IMD Mumbai has in its regular bulletin predicted “moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places" in the next 24 hours. Road traffic was normal on Wednesday as there was no waterlogging anywhere in the city, the official said.

Local trains were running normally on both the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, authorities said. But, some commuters claimed the suburban services were running 10 to 15 minutes late.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said their bus services were normal and there was no diversion.

Madhya Pradesh

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Madhya Pradesh due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. The districts likely to experience heavy rains include Sagar, Narmadapuram, Shahdol, Rewa, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Chambal divisions.

In addition, there is a forecast of light rain in Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, as well as in the districts of Shahdol and Rewa division.