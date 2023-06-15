Light Rains Expected in Delhi; Heatwave To Continue In UP, Bihar | IMD Forecast For Next 5 Days

Delhi residents are likely to get some relief from the scorching heat in the next few days as the weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers over the national capital under the influence of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ (pronounced Biporjoy). The landfall process of the cyclonic storm over the Gujarat coast started on Thursday evening, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The national capital is expected to receive light rains under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea," private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had said earlier this week. The city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on June 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, as per the weather forecasting agency, most parts of North and East India are expected to continue reeling under heatwave for the next five days, while heavy rainfall will continue in most parts of northwest India due to the impact of cyclone Biparjoy.

IMD Forecast for the next 5 days

Northeast India: As per IMD’s latest bulletin, widespread light to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh till tomorrow and in Assam and Meghalaya during till Saturday.

East India: Light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are very likely in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

Northwest India: Light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread, rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next five days.

Thundersqualls and hailstorms are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on June 18 and 19.

“Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over southwest Rajasthan on June 16 and 17; and southeast Rajasthan on June 17 and 18," IMD said.

Further, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over southwest Rajasthan on June 18th and heavy rainfall over southeast Rajasthan on June 16 and 19.

▶No significant weather changes are likely over the rest parts of the country during the next five days.

Maximum Temperatures and Heatwave Warning: Heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh during the next five days, IMD said.

Heatwave conditions are also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, and Bihar during the next four days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next three days, and southeast Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh, during the next two days.

Warm night conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow.