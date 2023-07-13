Rajasthan: 18 People Lose Vision in One Eye After Surgery at Govt Hospital; Doctors Defend Themselves

Several people who underwent cataract surgeries at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, reportedly lost vision in one of their eyes due to the operation.

The patients were operated under the state government’s Chiranjeevi health scheme.

After the operations, almost all patients complained of severe pain in their eyes and several were readmitted. Some of them underwent another surgery which also turned to be futile as they did not regain their vision, news agency ANI reported.

“Everything was visible till July 7, two days after the surgery, however after this the eyesight went away. After which the operation was done again but the eyesight did not come back", a patient told ANI.

Advertisement

According to the doctors, the loss of eyesight was due to some infection, which they were trying to cure.