Rajasthan: 18 People Lose Vision in One Eye After Surgery at Govt Hospital; Doctors Defend Themselves

Rajasthan: 18 People Lose Vision in One Eye After Surgery at Govt Hospital; Doctors Defend Themselves

According to the doctors, the loss of eyesight was due to some infection, which they were trying to cure.

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 00:16 IST

Jaipur, India

The officials from the Opthalmology Department of the hospital said that there was no fault on their part.
The officials from the Opthalmology Department of the hospital said that there was no fault on their part. (Photo: ANI)

Several people who underwent cataract surgeries at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, reportedly lost vision in one of their eyes due to the operation.

The patients were operated under the state government’s Chiranjeevi health scheme.

After the operations, almost all  patients complained of severe pain in their eyes and several were readmitted. Some of them underwent another surgery which also turned to be futile as they did not regain their vision, news agency ANI reported.

“Everything was visible till July 7, two days after the surgery, however after this the eyesight went away. After which the operation was done again but the eyesight did not come back", a patient told ANI.

According to the doctors, the loss of eyesight was due to some infection, which they were trying to cure.

    • The officials from the Ophthalmology Department of the hospital said that there was no fault on their part.

    They also said that an investigation is currently ongoing as per the complaints received from the patients.

    first published: July 13, 2023, 00:13 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 00:16 IST
