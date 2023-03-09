Rajasthan Cops Accused of 'Mistreating' Pulwama Martyrs' Widows During Protest, NCW Seeks Report

Amid a deadlock between the Rajasthan government and four widows of Pulwama martyrs, the National Commission for Women took cognisance of the issue and the NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday wrote to the DGP of Rajasthan calling for action in the matter.

Rekha Sharma asked the DGP to personally look into the matter and conduct an inquiry into allegations of mistreatment & assault levelled by the women against Police officials. She also said a detailed ATR must be provided.

The family members of the jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack have been sitting on a dharna for the past few days over the alleged assault by police personnel when they tried to march towards the chief minister’s residence to put forth their grievances.

Slain Jawan’s Wives Allege Brutal Attack

On Thursday, one of the widows, Manju Jat, wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleging that the police beat her up, stripped her clothes and even pricked her with a pin.

Manju, the wife of Pulwama martyr Rohitash Lamba, alleged that the police threw her as if she was a gunny bag when she was attempting to meet the chief minister.

“Unable to bear the torture by the police, I have been on an infinite hunger strike since March 4 and the Chief Minister will be responsible if something happens to me," Manju said.

Politics over Widows’ Dharna

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Tuesday targeted the BJP, saying some of its leaders were disrespecting the widows of martyrs and using them to gain political mileage.

Without directly naming BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who has been sitting on a ‘dharna’ with the widows of the martyrs, Gehlot said in a statement, “Some BJP leaders are disrespecting the wives of the martyrs by using them to gain political mileage. This has never been the tradition of Rajasthan. I condemn it." The widows’ demands include installing statues of the slain jawans, giving jobs to their relatives on compassionate grounds and construction of roads in their villages.

Meanwhile, a four-member BJP delegation on Wednesday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and sought his intervention in fulfilling the demands of the widows of the three CRPF jawans.

The delegation was led by Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and included former minister Arun Chaturvedi and MLAs Ashok Lahoti and Ramlal Sharma.

Heat on Rajasthan Government

The aggrieved family members have accused the Rajasthan government of not fulfilling its promises and demanded a meeting with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

They claimed that as the state government had not fulfilled any of its promises made to them and Chief Minister Gehlot was also not meeting them, their only option now was to convey their grievances to the Congress high command. They have been staging a protest to press for their demands since February 28.

