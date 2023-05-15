Rajasthan Court Directs Police to File FIR Against Congress' Sukhjinder Randhawa for Remarks on PM Modi

A court here on Monday directed the district police to file an FIR against Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a party meeting in Jaipur in March and submit a report on the matter, according to lawyers.

On March 13, Randhawa, targeting PM Modi, had reportedly said that “if Adani and Ambani have to be removed, Modi should be finished first", drawing sharp reactions from the BJP.

BJP’s state general secretary and MLA from Ramganj Mandi, Madan Dilawar, filed a complaint against Randhawa in Mahaveer Nagar Police Station on March 18.

In his complaint, the BJP MLA accused Randhawa of “hate speech" against PM Modi and of instigating his murder.

He also accused the Congress leader of damaging the integrity and unity of the nation, and attempting to provoke violence and enmity among people. Dilawar demanded that a case be lodged against Randhawa for sedition, provocation with intent to cause riot and under other sections of the IPC.

After the police did not file an FIR, Dilawar moved the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court on May 3 that sought a report on the matter from Kota Police by May 10, Dilwar’s counsel Manoj Puri told reporters after Monday’s court hearing.

Kota Superintendent of Police said in its report submitted on Monday that the case would not fall under Kota Police’s jurisdiction as the remark was made in Jaipur, Puri said.

Dilawar’s counsel said that though the remark was made in Jaipur, it could affect any part of the country. It could provoke people to “murder" PM Modi and cause violence across the country, he added.

The court then ordered Kota Police to file an FIR against Randhawa observing that in criminal cases, FIR can be lodged in any place, the lawyer said.

The court also directed that city police file a report after its investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, SHO of Mahaveer Nagar Police Station Paramjeet Singh said police are yet to receive a copy of the court order.

