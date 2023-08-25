Rajasthan: Dalit Boy Found Hanging in Classroom, Family Alleges Murder

A Dalit boy studying in class 10th of Jawahar Navodaya School was found hanging in his classroom in Pragpura area of Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred Wednesday and the boy’s family has refused to accept his body.

They are holding a dharna demanding the arrest of two teachers, who they have accused of killing the boy and then hanging his body to make it look like a suicide, they said.

Kotputali-Behror’s Superintendent of Police Ranjeeta Sharma said the family has alleged the two teachers used to harass the boy.