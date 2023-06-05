Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Rajasthan: ED Raids Multiple Locations in Paper Leaks Case

Rajasthan: ED Raids Multiple Locations in Paper Leaks Case

Premises in state capital Jaipur, Barmer district and some cities are being covered as part of the action being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 15:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan. (Representational image/IANS)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged exam paper leak case for recruitment of teachers in the state, official sources said.

Premises in state capital Jaipur, Barmer district and some cities are being covered as part of the action being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The state has witnessed few instances where it was alleged that exam question papers for recruitment of teachers were leaked to aspirants, including in 2021 during the hiring of teachers by the state education board and during last year in a test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

