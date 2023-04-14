Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Rajasthan Governor Tests Positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Governor Tests Positive for Covid-19

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for Covid-19.

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 14:39 IST

Jaipur, India

Kalraj Mishra's test report is positive, the Raj Bhavan said (Twitter/@KalrajMishra)
Kalraj Mishra's test report is positive, the Raj Bhavan said (Twitter/@KalrajMishra)

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19, the Raj Bhavan said on Friday.

Mishra’s test report is positive, the Raj Bhavan said, and suggested that those who came into contact with him recently get themselves tested and follow Covid guidelines.

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for Covid-19.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: April 14, 2023, 14:39 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 14:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures