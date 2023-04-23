Trends :Kochi Water MetroWrestler ProtestUP Board ResultsEx-MP Anand MohanCovid News
Home » India » Rajasthan Govt Transfers 25 RAS Officers

Rajasthan Govt Transfers 25 RAS Officers

The department of personnel issued the transfer list on Saturday night. The list includes the names of various additional district collectors and sub-divisional officers

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 15:12 IST

Jaipur, India

The transfer list included names of various additional district collectors and sub-divisional officers. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
The transfer list included names of various additional district collectors and sub-divisional officers. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred or redesignated 25 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers. The department of personnel issued the transfer list on Saturday night.

Kesarlal Meena was appointed as Commissioner, of Bikaner Municipal Corporation, while Gopalram Birda has been made additional commissioner, college education.

Anita Meena has been made deputy commissioner, food and civil supplies department, while Virendra Chaudhary is additional district collector (ceiling) court, in Bundi.

The list includes the names of various additional district collectors and sub-divisional officers.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 23, 2023, 15:12 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 15:12 IST
