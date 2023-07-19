Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Rajasthan Horror: Six-month-old Among 4 Burnt to Death in Jodhpur; Charred Bodies Found At Home

The infant's age is yet to be confirmed. While News18 reporters stated that the child was five-year-old, news agency IANS stated that the baby was mere six months old

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 12:53 IST

Jodhpur, India

The burnt bodies were recovered from their home in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. (Photo: News18)
Four members of a family, including a toddler, were murdered, and then their bodies were set ablaze at their home in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. The horrific incident was reported in Cherai village in the Ramnagar Gram Panchayat of Osia area in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Punaram (60) and his wife Bhanwari Devi (55), who were sleeping on a cot outside the house. While their daughter-in-law Dhapu (25) and her toddler daughter Manisha were sleeping in the hut. The infant’s age is yet to be confirmed. While News18 reporters stated that the child was five-year-old, news agency IANS stated that the baby was mere six months old.

The charred bodies of four members of a family were found at their home today and prima facie suggest that the family members were murdered first and then their bodies set afire, Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said.

As per the official, it appears to be a matter of revenge killing, as preliminary investigation revealed that they were murdered by slitting throats with a sharp-edged weapon after which everyone was dragged to the courtyard of the house and set on fire.

Singh said a forensic team was collecting evidence at the suspected crime scene.

There is outrage among the people of the area after the incident. All senior officials, including Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta, SP Singh, and other officers reached the spot.

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack against Congress government in the state.

    • “Shocker from Home District of Ashok Gehlot - Jodhpur Family of four killed, hacked & burnt alive This includes a 6-month-old child Recently we saw - 19 yr old Dalit girl killed, raped, attacked by acid in Karauli Street wars in Sikar Child raped in school in Jodhpur Law and order of Rajasthan has been demolished Congress means guarantee of lawlessness But Priyanka, Rahul won’t utter a word Ladki hoon is an empty slogan Women and children are tools for politics for them," tweeted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    first published: July 19, 2023, 11:53 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 12:53 IST
