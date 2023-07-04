Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Rajasthan: Man Arrested for Raping Minor, Trying to Forcibly Convert Her to Islam

According to the complaint filed on Saturday, a man accused Sohail Khan of abducting his 16-year-old daughter some days back to Sawai Madhopur and raping her

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 17:59 IST

Jaipur, India

The accused has been arrested and was produced before a court on Monday where the magistrate sent him to judicial custody, Sub Inspector of Mansarovar Police Station Rakesh Meena said. (Representational Image: PTI)

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and trying to forcibly convert a minor girl to Islam, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested and was produced before a court on Monday where the magistrate sent him to judicial custody, Sub Inspector of Mansarovar Police Station Rakesh Meena said.

    • According to the complaint filed on Saturday, a man accused Sohail Khan of abducting his 16-year-old daughter some days back to Sawai Madhopur and raping her.

    He also alleged the accused tried to convert his daughter’s religion, the SI said. "The man alleges that after his daughter returned, she called herself a Muslim," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 04, 2023, 17:59 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 17:59 IST
