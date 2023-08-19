Rajasthan Man Beaten to Death Over Cutting Trees, 2 Detained; State Minister Criticises BJP's 'Faaltu Baateh'

A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district over cutting trees in a forest. The police said on Saturday that a case has been registered against 8-10 unidentified people in connection with the incident.

Two of the suspects in the case were detained but no arrests have been made so far. The police also said that some of the accused are suspected to be employees of the forest department.

The victim, identified as Wasim, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people, and two people were reportedly injured in the incident.

Advertisement

As per allegations made by the deceased man’s family, the officials from the forest department thrashed him and two others in Narol village on Thursday.

The victim’s relative also told reporters that he and two others had gone to cut trees outside a house and collect wood after taking the consent of the homeowner.

Head Constable of Harsora police station Giriraj Singh said that the victim’s last rites were performed late on Friday after post-mortem following which two suspects have been detained for interrogation. “No arrests have been made yet", he added.

A case has been registered against eight to 10 unidentified people, Singh said. While adding that facts are yet to be ascertained, the head constable said that some of them are said to be forest department employees.

The police reached Narol village late on Thursday after they received an information about a scuffle and found that three injured men had been taken to a local hospital. Wasim, who was referred to the Kotputli Hospital, succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

Referring to the incident, BJP leader from Rajasthan Arun Singh slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led government and said

the law and order situation in the state has collapsed. He further said, “Alwar has emerged as the crime capital. An unbiased investigation should be conducted into the incident."

Responding to the BJP leader’s comment, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas asserted that the state government will provide all help to the victim’s family and ensure a thorough probe into the incident.

Advertisement

Questioning the BJP over the Haryana’s Nuh violence, Khachariyawas was quoted as saying by ANI, “What is BJP doing in Nuh, fire has spread across Mewat region. As per National Crime Records Bureau, law & order situation in Rajasthan is better than UP, MP, Haryana. BJP faltu ki baateh karti hai (BJP talks nonsense)…"