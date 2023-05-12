Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyChennai Electricity Raghav ChadhaDwarka Expressway Accident
Rajasthan: Over 100 Fall Ill After Eating at a Village Wedding Feast

Rajasthan: Over 100 Fall Ill After Eating at a Village Wedding Feast

Until Friday morning, over a hundred people visited the local government hospital complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 18:18 IST

Jaipur, India

50 people were hospitalised and are undergoing treatment. (Representative Image/ PTI)
50 people were hospitalised and are undergoing treatment. (Representative Image/ PTI)

Over 100 people fell ill after eating at a wedding feast at a village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, health officials said on Friday.

The suspected case of food poisoning took place at a wedding function in the Udaipurwati area on Thursday, they added.

Until Friday morning, over a hundred people visited the local government hospital complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Rajkumar Dangi said.

While one lot of the patients was sent home after preliminary medication, 50 people were hospitalised and are undergoing treatment, he added.

Dangi said the samples of sweets served at the ceremony have been sent for testing.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 12, 2023, 18:18 IST
last updated: May 12, 2023, 18:18 IST
