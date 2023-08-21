Rajasthan Paper Leak: ED Attaches Assets of Ex-RPSC Member, Agents in Money Laundering Probe

Assets worth more than Rs 3 crore belonging to a former Rajasthan Public Service Commission member and some alleged agents have been attached as part of a money laundering investigation into a teacher recruitment “scam" of the state, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued on August 18 to attach the properties of Babulal Katara (ex-member RPSC), Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Bishnoi, Suresh Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran, Anil Meena alias Sher Singh Meena and others, the central agency said in a statement.

The total value of the attached assets is Rs 3.11 crore. The agency did not specify the specific value of assets belonging to each one of the accused. The investigation pertains to the alleged leakage of the General Knowledge subject question paper of the senior teacher grade-II competitive examination, 2022, that was to be conducted by the RPSC on December 21, 22 and 24 that year, at various places in Rajasthan.