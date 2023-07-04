Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Rajasthan: PM Modi to Visit Bikaner on July 8, to Lay Foundation Stones Of Projects Worth Rs 25,000 Cr

BJP state president CP Joshi held a meeting of the party leaders and workers and gave them necessary instructions regarding the preparations for the meeting

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 07:13 IST

Jaipur, India

Prime MInister Narendra Modi (File: PTI)
Prime MInister Narendra Modi (File: PTI)

Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Bikaner on July 8 to lay foundation stones for various development works and address a public rally.

BJP state president CP Joshi on Monday reviewed preparations for the PM’s programme in Bikaner.

He said the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore. He said Modi will also address a public meeting in Norangdesar, Bikaner.

“The meeting of the PM will be historic," he said.

Joshi held a meeting of the party leaders and workers and gave them necessary instructions regarding the preparations for the meeting.

    • He claimed that it will be the biggest rally of the PM in Rajasthan.

    Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and other BJP leaders were also present with him.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti Nath

    first published: July 04, 2023, 07:13 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 07:13 IST
