Three Teens Drown in Pond in Rajasthan's Karauli

Three teenagers drowned in a village pond in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Khirkhadi village when the trio went near the pond to graze buffaloes, they added.

When one of them slipped into the water, the two others also jumped into the pond to save him, however, all of them eventually drowned, Todabhim SHO Brijesh Meena said.

The deceased have been identified as Rinku Bairwa, Yogesh Bairwa and Manoj Bairwa, all aged between 15-16 years, he said. The teenager’s bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, the SHO said.