Rajasthan: Tonk Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets, 3 Under Observation

A 28-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets — two girls and two boys — in Rajasthan’s Tonk in the early hours of Monday.

The woman, Kiran Kanwar is a resident of Wazirpura. According to Ayushman Hospital’s Dr Shalini Aggarwal, the woman was brought to the hospital by her family after she started experiencing labour pain at around 2 am on Monday. Following this the woman delivered her quadruplets at around 6 am.

The weight of the three newborns is 1 kg and 350 grams, while that of the fourth baby is 1 kg and 650 grams, Aggarwal said.

“These children need special monitoring. The three children weighing 1 kg and 350 grams have been referred to Zanana Hospital for safety. The fourth is kept with this mother," she added.