Trends :PM Modi in USDeadly UP AccidentMumbai Vande MetroWeather ForecastKarnataka Bus Brawl
Home » India » Rajasthan Women to Get 50% Rebate on Fares in All Roadways Buses

Rajasthan Women to Get 50% Rebate on Fares in All Roadways Buses

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 50% concession in fares to women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses within the state limits, an official spokesperson said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 20:02 IST

Jaipur, India

So far, the concession was limited to ordinary (blue line) buses. (Shutterstock Image for Representation)
So far, the concession was limited to ordinary (blue line) buses. (Shutterstock Image for Representation)

The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a 50 per cent concession in fares for women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses.

So far, the concession was limited to ordinary (blue line) buses.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 50% concession in fares to women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses within the state limits, an official spokesperson said.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • Gehlot had announced in the 2023-24 budget that the concession in fares for women passengers in ordinary roadways buses would be increased from 30 to 50%. This was implemented on April 1.

    At the inauguration of the bus terminal at Sindhi Camp here on May 25, the chief minister had announced that the concession would also be extended to Rajasthan roadways’ buses.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 22, 2023, 20:02 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 20:02 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App