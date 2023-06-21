Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » Rajnath Singh Participates in Yoga Celebrations on Board INS Vikrant

Rajnath Singh Participates in Yoga Celebrations on Board INS Vikrant

'Agniveers' also performed yoga in unison, embracing the spirit of unity and well-being

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 08:55 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Rajnath Singh joined the personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier (File Photo/PTI)
Rajnath Singh joined the personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier (File Photo/PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday joined hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier here, to participate in the yoga celebrations on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

He joined the personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier.

Cutting across their ranks, the defence personnel positioned themselves in various rows and performed different asanas according to the instructions for nearly an hour.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • ‘Agniveers’ also performed yoga in unison, embracing the spirit of unity and well-being.

    Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence were also present during the event. The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations. The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 08:55 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 08:55 IST
    Read More