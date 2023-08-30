Raksha Bandhan 2023: Gold, Diamond-studded Rakhis in Varanasi Markets Cost As Much As An iPhone

On the festival of Raksha bandhan, the markets of Varanasi are selling colorful rakhis at sky-rocketing prices. An exclusive range of rakhis have been introduced in the market this year among which the one studded with diamonds is priced at around Rs 1.15 lakh, that is nearly the price of iPhones.

Apart from rakhis made of diamonds, gold rakhis are also in vogue in the Banaras market. These gold rakhis are sold at a price of nearly Rs 80, 000 and are available in different designs.

Speaking about this year’s rakhi collection, shopkeeper Nitin Aggarwal said that he has introduced rakhis made of 18, 20 and 22 carat gold in the market this time. He also said that the price of these special rakhis start at around Rs 15,000.