'Ram is Everyone’s God, Allah Sent Him': Farooq Abdullah Quotes Pak Writer, Slams 'Polarisation' Bid

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC chief Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday hit out at the BJP and said the party invokes Lord Ram’s name only to stay in power. He also said that Lord Ram is everyone’s god and that he was sent by Allah to show people the right path.

“Lord Ram is not just a Hindu god. Everyone should get this notion out of their minds. Bhagwan Ram is the god of everyone - be it a Muslim or Christian or American or Russian, who has faith in him," he told a rally organised by the Panthers party in Udhampur.

In a video, Farooq Abdullah allegedly quoted the words of a writer from Pakistan, who passed away recently and said, “Ram was also sent by Allah to show the right path to the people."

Slamming the BJP party and its use of Lord Ram’s name, Abdullah said, “Those who come to you saying we are the only disciples of Ram - they are fools. They want to sell in the name of Ram. They have no actual love for Ram, but do it for love for power."

Speaking about the upcoming elections in the state, the former CM said, “I think when elections are announced in J&K they will inaugurate a Ram temple to divert the attention of the common man."

He also warned people against religious polarisation ahead of polls in the Union Territory and said, “They will use the phrase - Hindus are in danger a lot during the elections, but I request you to not fall prey to it."

On unity among non-BJP parties, he said, “There will be no hurdles in our unity. Whether it is Congress, NC, or Panthers. We will fight and die for people. But we all will remain united."

Furthermore, he urged people to be cautious when using electronic voting machines.

