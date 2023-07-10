Ram Mandir Garbh Griha to be Ready by December | Latest Photos

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is likely to open for devotees on January 24 next year after the consecration of Ram Lalla idol which will be a 10-day ritual starting January 14.

The first phase of the project which includes the ground floor, the Garbh Griha with flooring and finishing, is likely to be completed by December this year.

According to the temple trust, the process of the consecration of Ram Lalla will begin after Makar Sankranti (January 14). “Between January 14 and January 24, a 10-day ritual of Ram Lalla’s ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) will be observed," chairman of temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra had told reporters.

The temple trust has reportedly got some auspicious days from astrologers for the consecration process. Authorities of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony during which the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

It has been touted by the developers that the foundation of the temple is bound to last for 1,000 years. The material used for the foundation can reportedly survive earthquakes, cyclones and floods. “I guarantee this temple is bound to last for 1,000 years," said project manager Jagdish Aphale.

Gurba Griha - The Sanctum Sanctorum

The design of the Garbh Griha, spread over 20 feet, is inspired the beliefs of Hindus, with a copper pipe depicting the umbilical cord that will connect the idol to the kurmasheela (foundation) of the temple. The nine shilas were installed when Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple in August 2020.

The most important shila is the kurmasheela which is made of bricks chosen by Ram bhakts during the 1989 Ram Janmabhoomi movement. This kurmashila idea is inspired by the story of Amrut Manthan.

Through the pipe, which will be adorned with gold, silver and pearls, offerings would reach kurmasheela, where, as per belief, the real Garbh Griha of the old temple used to exist. The copper pipe is 35 feet above the floor and 60 feet deep.

The Garbh Griha will have the idol of Ram Lalla and on the first floor it will have the complete Ram Darbar. Then comes the shikhar which will be completed by next Diwali.

Entry to the temple has been facilitated keeping in mind the needs of the differently-abled. Idols of Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman will welcome devotees and after crossing five mandaps, devotees will reach the Garbh Griha for Ram Lalla’s darshan.

The temple has 160 pillars, all made of pink sandstones, but the interior of the Garbh Griha has been done using white Makrana Marble with special carvings on it.