Ram Navami Updates: Festivities Marred by Deaths of 38 Devotees in MP, Rajasthan; Cops on Alert After Clashes in WB, Maha & K’taka

Ram Navami was celebrated with grand processions and special pujas on Thursday. However, the festivities were marred by the deaths of several devotees in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Clashes and arson were also reported in some parts of the country.

Here are Updates of the aftermath of clashes during Ram Navami Celebrations in India:

Vadodara: An stone pelting incident was reported during Ram Navami procession in Vadodara. Officials said, around 24 people have been detained in connection with the case. The accused are being identified with the help of CCTV footage.

▶ Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, additional forces have also been sent to Vadodara adding that strict action will be taken against stone pelters.

▶ Stones were hurled at two separate Ram Navami processions when they were passing through the city’s communally-sensitive areas of Fatehpura and nearby Kumbharwada. At least two persons were injured in stone-pelting by a mob at Kumbharwada, the police said.

▶ Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh said the situation in the city was under control and people were carrying out their routine activities.

▶ Clashes occurred on Thursday night at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it.

▶ During the clash between the two groups, stones were reportedly hurled, which triggered panic in the area.

▶ People from both communities have reportedly filed complaints against each other. Officials say the incident took place on Channarayapatna’s Bagur road.

▶ People from two communities clashed during a procession after two men were allegedly stabbed. The victims were identified as Murli and Harsha. Both of them are currently being treated at a private hospital nearby. As a precautionary measure, security was beefed up in the town.

: Three men reportedly died following an electrocution while performing stunts during Ram Navami celebrations in Kotradeet village of Kota district of Rajasthan. Ram Navami Procession Turns Tragic: The celebration turned tragic when seven men formed a human pyramid to take down a steel ring, with which they performed stunts. They hit an overhead high tension cable and were electrocuted, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh said.

▶ While three people died, four others who were also electrocuted were taken to a hospital nearby for treatment.

▶ Several vehicles were reportedly torched and shops were ransacked on Thursday evening. Police said over 30 people were detained in connection with the clashes. Six cops were reportedly injured.

Howrah Clashes Aftermath: The situation was reportedly normal on Friday morning. However, heavy police deployment was seen in Howrah city the morning after the clashes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a dharna, said strict action would be taken against the culprits.

The situation was reportedly normal on Friday morning. However, heavy police deployment was seen in Howrah city the morning after the clashes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a dharna, said strict action would be taken against the culprits. Maharashtra Violence: In Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, at least 12 people, including 10 policemen, were injured in clashes. According to PTI, a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when personnel tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple on Thursday.

In Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, at least 12 people, including 10 policemen, were injured in clashes. According to PTI, a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when personnel tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple on Thursday. Aurangabad Clashes: The incident, in which 13 vehicles were torched by the miscreants, occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the city’s Kiradpura locality which houses the famous Ram temple, officials said.

The police used tear gas and fired plastic bullets as well as live rounds to control the mob, officials said, adding that eight teams have been formed to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

(With inputs from Vinaya, Kamalika and Reethu)

