Ram Navami Clashes LIVE: Fresh Explosion Heard in Bihar's Sasaram; BJP MLA Injured in Fresh Violence in Bengal's Hooghly
Ram Navami Clashes LIVE: Fresh Explosion Heard in Bihar's Sasaram; BJP MLA Injured in Fresh Violence in Bengal's Hooghly

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: West Bengal's Hoogly area saw fresh clashes on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession. Later, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 08:52 IST

Bihar Sharif, India

Apr 03, 2023 08:52 IST

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: Loud Sound Heard in Bihars Sasaram, Firecracker Used

Apr 03, 2023 08:51 IST

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: Initial Probe Suggests Low Intensity Cracker Behind Fresh Explosion in Sasaram

In context of the fresh explosions heard in Bihar’s Sasaram, police administration said that they have done their preliminary probe and found out that it was not a high intensity explosive. Instead, it was a kind of cracker that was used. For reassurance, the sample of the remains have been kept for forensic investigation.

Apr 03, 2023 08:39 IST

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: Another Bomb Goes Off in Bihar's Sasaram Amid Tensions

On Monday morning, another bomb exploded in the street of Chedilal in Mochitola Mohalla of Nagar Thana area of ​ Sasaram. The blast marks were clearly visible on a wall and the administration says that the intensity of the explosion was very low. However, locals who have heard the sound, say that it was so loud that women and children panicked.

Apr 03, 2023 07:55 IST

Ram Navami Clashes: Prohibitory Orders, Internet Cut-off in WB's Rishra; J’khand Cops Attacked | Top Updates

Violence broke out during Ram Navami ‘Shobhayatra’ in Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed strict actions against those involved in the stir at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns as sporadic incidents of communal clashes were reported in some states. READ MORE

Apr 03, 2023 07:49 IST

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee to Demand Discussion on Bengal Violence in Parliament

BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Locket Chatterjee on Sunday said that she will demand a discussion on Monday over the recent violence in West Bengal during the Ram Navami procession in Parliament. “I will ask for this matter to be taken up urgently on Monday by the House given its severity and will also try to raise the issue if given an opportunity during Zero Hour," Chatterjee confirmed to ANI.

Apr 03, 2023 07:31 IST

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: Forces Deployed in Biharsharif, 77 Arrested Following Violence

Amid ongoing tensions in parts of Bihar like Sasaram and Biharshif, a team of top Bihar police officials including the Director General of Police (DGP) RS Bhatti on Sunday night reached Bihar Sharif and conducted an inspection of every violence-affected place. He held a meeting with senior police officials, following which forces were deployed in the areas. According to police, one person has died,  and 77 people have been arrested.

Apr 03, 2023 07:29 IST

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: Police Deployed in Large Numbers Following Hooghly Clash

Hooghly: Police deployed in large numbers after a clash broke out between two groups during Ram Navami procession, in Hooghly district, Sunday evening, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Apr 03, 2023 07:28 IST

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: Bengal's Hooghly Sees Fresh Clashes During Procession on Sunday Evening

West Bengal’s Hoogly area saw fresh clashes on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession. Later, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended, police said.

Apr 03, 2023 07:27 IST

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: Bihar DGP Visits Violence-hit Areas

In Bihar, DGP Bhatti visited Gagan Diwan Masjid, the starting point of the violence along with Badi Dargah, Paharpur, Pukki Talab near Sogra School, Kargil Bus Stand, Baba Madiram Akhara, Palace, Banaulia.

Apr 03, 2023 07:25 IST

Ram Navami Clash LIVE: BJP MLA Injured During Fresh Clashes in Hooghly

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who was in the procession that was attacked in Bengal’s Hooghly, told PTI that people were walking peacefully to the Jagannath temple in Mahesh when stones were hurled at it. Pursurah BJP MLA Biman Ghosh was injured in the violence.

Ram Navami Clashes LIVE: Amid ongoing tensions in parts of Bihar like Sasaram and Biharshif, a team of top Bihar police officials including the Director General of Police (DGP) RS Bhatti on Sunday night reached Bihar Sharif and conducted an inspection of every violence-affected place. He held a meeting with senior police officials, following which forces were deployed in the areas.

Besides, West Bengal’s Hoogly area saw fresh clashes on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession. Later, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended, police said.

Two Ram Navami processions were organised in the Rishra police station area, and the second one was attacked near Wellington Jute Mill More at GT Road around 6.15 pm, they said. A few police personnel were injured in the violence.

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who was in the procession that was attacked, told PTI that people were walking peacefully to the Jagannath temple in Mahesh when stones were hurled at it. Pursurah BJP MLA Biman Ghosh was injured in the violence.

In Bihar, DGP Bhatti visited Gagan Diwan Masjid, the starting point of the violence along with Badi Dargah, Paharpur, Pukki Talab near Sogra School, Kargil Bus Stand, Baba Madiram Akhara, Palace, Banaulia (where there was firing on Saturday night) and Madina Masjid areas.

“The situation is under control. 13 companies of Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) and 3 companies of paramilitary have been deployed in affected areas. The situation here is peaceful till now,” Bihar Sharif SP Ashok Mishra told reporters.

