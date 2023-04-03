Ram Navami Clashes LIVE: Fresh Explosion Heard in Bihar's Sasaram; BJP MLA Injured in Fresh Violence in Bengal's Hooghly

Ram Navami Clashes LIVE: Amid ongoing tensions in parts of Bihar like Sasaram and Biharshif, a team of top Bihar police officials including the Director General of Police (DGP) RS Bhatti on Sunday night reached Bihar Sharif and conducted an inspection of every violence-affected place. He held a meeting with senior police officials, following which forces were deployed in the areas.

Besides, West Bengal’s Hoogly area saw fresh clashes on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession. Later, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended, police said.

Two Ram Navami processions were organised in the Rishra police station area, and the second one was attacked near Wellington Jute Mill More at GT Road around 6.15 pm, they said. A few police personnel were injured in the violence.

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who was in the procession that was attacked, told PTI that people were walking peacefully to the Jagannath temple in Mahesh when stones were hurled at it. Pursurah BJP MLA Biman Ghosh was injured in the violence.

In Bihar, DGP Bhatti visited Gagan Diwan Masjid, the starting point of the violence along with Badi Dargah, Paharpur, Pukki Talab near Sogra School, Kargil Bus Stand, Baba Madiram Akhara, Palace, Banaulia (where there was firing on Saturday night) and Madina Masjid areas.

“The situation is under control. 13 companies of Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) and 3 companies of paramilitary have been deployed in affected areas. The situation here is peaceful till now,” Bihar Sharif SP Ashok Mishra told reporters.

