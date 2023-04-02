Ram Navami Clashes LIVE: 6 Injured in Bihar's Sasaram in Blast While Making Crude Bombs, Schools & Colleges Shut Till April 4

Ram Navami Clashes LIVE: Amid tensions in Bihar due to incidents of violence that took place on Ram Navami (March 30) in Bihar’s Sasaram, section 144 has been imposed in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif area. Besides, six people were injured in the process of making crude bombs, and were seriously burnt due to an explosion.

The incident took place at the compound of a private house where a forensic team is investigating the matter. So far, 2 arrests have been made. The Bihar Police on Sunday denied a “communal” angle to the clashes and asked the public to steer clear of any rumours.

On receiving the information, Rohtas District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and Rohtas SP Vineet Kumar started the investigation. Prima facie has revealed that the incident took place while making bombs near a mosque.

Meanwhile, CID sleuths collected samples and spoke to local people in Bengal’s Howrah as well as police personnel who were deployed there during Thursday’s clash. Clashes broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town. Several shops were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars including a few belonging to the police were set on fire.

In light of recent tensions in the area due to Ram Navami clashes, all government and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed in Bihar’s Sasaram till April 4.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s event in Sasaram town of Rohtas district was put off in view of communal violence that began Thursday evening during Ram Navami festivities and continued till Friday.

The Sasaram event was touted as a celebration of the birth anniversary of Asoka the Great, the Mauryan Emperor, who has acquired the status of an OBC icon in Bihar.

However, Rohtas District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar issued a video statement saying: “Section 144 was never imposed. No such order was passed by myself or the Sub Divisional Magistrate concerned. Order was completely restored in Sasaram by Friday evening. We did resort to restrictions like suspending internet services for a day”.

In West Bengal’s Howrah, police personnel deployed in the area were pelted with stones on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence.

Read all the Latest India News here