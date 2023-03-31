Ram Navami News LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Speaks to Bengal CM After Howrah Violence, Say Sources; BJP Demands NIA Probe

Curated By: Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 16:52 IST
New Delhi, India
Ram Navami News LIVE Updates: The celebrations of Ram Navami were marred by violent clashes and arson in some parts of the country. In West Bengal’s Howrah, violence broke out between two groups when a procession was taken out. Several vehicles were torched and shops were ransacked on Thursday evening.
Police said a number of people were detained in this connection. The police used force to disperse the mob. Read More
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after Howrah violence, according to sources.
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited violence affected area in Howrah and said all Hindus in Kazipara area had to flee to save their lives.
“Police is not doing its work. They are silent spectators. They are not doing anything. All houses of Hindus have been vandalised. All Hindus in Kazipara area had to flee to save their lives. I will meet the injured and thereafter meet the CP. CP had refused to meet me. I had sought an appointment for 4 pm but he had said that the question does not even arise - CM has given directions. But I will go there and carry a CD of yesterday’s incidents with me," Adhikari was quoted as saying by ANI.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called West Bengal BJP chief Dr Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the Law and Order Situation in the state after the violence in Howrah.
BJP co-incharge West Bengal Amit Malviya alleged that the situation in violence-hit Howrah is completely out of control and blamed the Mamata Banerjee administration.
The BJP filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court over Howrah violence. The party demanded an NIA probe into the violence and requested for the deployment of the central forces in the area.
The situation in the Shibpur area of Howrah turned violent after a fresh stone-pelting incident was reported.
A heavy presence of security personnel in Shibpur area of Howrah where fresh violence broke out today, a day after arson on ‘Ram Navami’.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s government remains a mute spectator during the violence in Howrah.
East Singhbhum district police on Thursday staged flag marches in and around the steel city of Jamshedpur in view of the ongoing Ramanavami festival.
While the Ramanavami procession will be taken out by `akhara’ (religious grouping) committees in respective areas tonight, the religious flags will be taken out tomorrow Friday for immersion in different river ghats.
Strict precautionary measures are being taken as Jamshedpur has a history of riots on the occasion of Ram Navami.
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee demanded an NIA probe into the Howrah violence incident. “They are not arresting the people involved in the violence… Hindus are in danger in West Bengal, we will meet the HM and submit a report to him," she said.
Police have apprehended more than 20 persons in connection with a clash between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai’s Malvani area, an official said on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday night at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it.
“The police have so far apprehended more than 20 persons on the charge of rioting and the process to place them under arrest is on," the official said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami. She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.
“Howrah’s incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee said.
Police have detained 24 persons for allegedly hurling stones at two Ram Navami processions in communally-sensitive areas in Vadodara city of Gujarat, a top official said on Friday. The incidents had occurred on Thursday when Ram Navami was celebrated.
Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh said the situation in the city was under control and people were carrying out their routine activities.
A day after violent clashes, another incident of stone-pelting occurred today in Howrah.
On Thursday, eleven people died during a ‘havan’ at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after they fell into a well as its cover caved-in under the weight of a huge crowd, while three others got fatally electrocuted during a Ram Navami procession in Rajasthan’s Kota.
In Delhi, a large number of people defied a police order and took out a procession in Jahangirpuri, which witnessed riots last year during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, while stones were pelted at two marches in Gujarat’s Vadodara too.
In Vadodara, stones were hurled at two separate Ram Navami processions when they were passing through the city’s communally-sensitive areas of Fatehpura and nearby Kumbharwada. At least two persons were injured in stone-pelting by a mob at Kumbharwada, the police said.
Two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai on Thursday night.
(with PTI inputs)
