Ram Navami News LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Speaks to Bengal CM After Howrah Violence, Say Sources; BJP Demands NIA Probe

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited violence affected area in Howrah and said all Hindus in Kazipara area had to flee to save their lives.

“Police is not doing its work. They are silent spectators. They are not doing anything. All houses of Hindus have been vandalised. All Hindus in Kazipara area had to flee to save their lives. I will meet the injured and thereafter meet the CP. CP had refused to meet me. I had sought an appointment for 4 pm but he had said that the question does not even arise - CM has given directions. But I will go there and carry a CD of yesterday’s incidents with me," Adhikari was quoted as saying by ANI.