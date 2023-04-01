Ram Navami: Are Religious Festivals Becoming Ground For Perpetrating Communal Violence | A Look 

The Ram Navami celebrations were blemished again this year due to the communal violence that erupted in several parts of the country on Thursday, hampering the festivities. While a communal clash during religious processions in several states left at least 22 people injured while at least 54 people were apprehended. The incidents were primarily reported from the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. Follow Ram Navami LIVE Updates Here

Police in Bihar’s Munger registered against 200 unidentified people after violence erupted during the Ram Navami procession there. It is been alleged some objectionable words were spoken when the procession entered the Hazratganj Mohalla area.

At least seven people were detained and a case against 500 was registered in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad after a dispute had arisen over a Ram temple in the area on Wednesday and a police team was attacked and several of their vehicles were set on fire during a violent clash on Thursday.

Over the years, religious events have repeatedly become grounds for perpetrating communal violence in the country. In April last year, the country witnessed communal clashes in as many as nine states during and after religious processions celebrating the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

News 18 looks at the history of some of the recent communal clashes and incidents of violence during religious festivals in India.

Violence During Festivals

Ram Navami 2022- At least one person was killed and several houses or shops were set on fire in four states which witnessed violent clashes following Ram Navami celebrations last year.

In Khargone in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the violence started when the Muslim community allegedly objected to a DJ playing objectionable music in the procession. This was followed by stone pelting and arson at many places in the city, in which many people including Khargone’s superintendent of police were injured.

Clashes also broke out during Ram Navami processions in two towns in the western state of Gujarat — Himmatnagar and Khambhat. One person was killed while another was injured in clashes in Khambhat. In West Bengal, several people were injured in an attack on a Ram Navami procession in Howrah. In Jharkhand’s Bankura, there was an alleged attack on the car of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker and Union Minister Subhash Sarkar.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022- Police on April 18 2022, booked 13 people and arrested 11 in connection with an alleged stone-pelting incident that took place in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The stone-pelting incident allegedly occurred while a procession was crossing a Muslim-dominated stretch of the village on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Garhwal (Range), according to The Indian Express. Several people were injured in the violence that ensued.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022- A communal clash was reported from the Mandvi locality of Gujarat’s Vadodara on the night of August 29, ahead of the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. In regard to the incident, at least 13 people were detained by the police and patrolling has been strengthened to avoid repeated incidents.

Diwali 2022- After Navaratri, Diwali was also not very peaceful in Guajarat’s Vadodora. A fight that started over bursting firecrackers turned into communal clashes between two communities in the city’s Panigate area at midnight. The Police detained at least 19 people relating to the case. According to PTI, petrol bomb had also been hurled at the Police.

Lakshmi Puja 2022- At least 40 people were arrested and sent to police custody for allegedly taking part in a clash between two communities in West Bengal’s Kolkata on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja last year. Nine police personnel, including two IPS officers and an assistant sub-inspector, were injured when they tried to stop the violence that took place in the Ekbalpore area of south Kolkata.

Holi 2023- An attempt to incite communal tension was busted in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut ahead of Holi this year after an argument between people from two communities turned violent two days ahead of the festival. According to reports, when people of one community were trying to raise funds for the Holika Dahan ritual, some people from the other community started passing objectionable comments which incited the argument. The situation was brought under control when the local police and the paramilitary force intervened and a case was registered against both sides.

Muharram 2017: At least six people were injured and four two-wheelers were set on fire when people of two communities clashed following rumours of stone pelting on a Tazia procession brought out during Muharram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia in 2017.

