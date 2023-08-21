Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple: Know Its Religious Importance And 500-Year-Old History

The Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, has a rich 500-year history. The temple is located in Bugga Rameshwaram village at a distance of 7 km from Anantagiri Hills in Vikarabad district. There is an underground stream that flows continuously throughout the year. This stream of water originates beneath the shiva linga of the temple and falls into a pond near the temple. Then, it reaches another river located next to it from where it goes into Ananthagiri forests. It is said that the water is so transparent that even a pin or a coin is visible through this.

As per the belief, the water that flows through the mouth of Nandi has medicinal properties. The water comes from the inner parts of the forest where it touches the roots of many trees. Since these roots have medicinal properties, the water that comes out of Nandi’s mouth is believed to be highly beneficial for treating various health problems.