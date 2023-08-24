Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Rarest of Rare: Man with Female Reproductive Organs Undergoes Unprecedented Surgery in Hyderabad

Rarest of Rare: Man with Female Reproductive Organs Undergoes Unprecedented Surgery in Hyderabad

This anomaly was attributed to a rare condition known as Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome caused by gene mutations and inadequate hormone release.

Reported By: Ramana Kumar PV

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 13:12 IST

Hyderabad, India

Doctors said the man fertility could have been preserved if he had operated before the age of 18. (Representative Image: News18)

In an exceptionally rare case, doctors at a private hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana, removed female reproductive organs from a 40-year-old man from Mancherial town who had approached the hospital with complaints of infertility and abdominal pain.

Delving into the details, a middle-aged individual sought medical assistance at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad due to ongoing infertility and abdominal pain. Upon diagnosis, doctors were astonished to discover that, alongside male reproductive organs, the patient also possessed female internal reproductive organs such as the uterus, fallopian tubes, and a portion of the vagina.

This anomaly was attributed to a rare condition known as Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome caused by gene mutations and inadequate hormone release. The doctors noted that only 300 such cases have been reported worldwide, with a mere 20 cases documented in India.

Elaborating further, the medical team explained that males affected by this unusual syndrome would appear physically normal, including the presence of facial hair, a moustache, and a normal-looking penis.

    • However, due to the absence of sperm production, infertility arises. KIMS doctors identified the anomaly through ultrasound scanning and subsequently performed laparoscopic surgery to remove the female reproductive organs.

    They emphasized that despite the removal of the female reproductive organs, the patient would not regain fertility. However, they pointed out that if the same surgery had been undergone before the age of 18, fertility could have been preserved.

    first published: August 24, 2023, 11:43 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 13:12 IST
