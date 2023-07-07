Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » ‘Rattled’ Khalistani Groups Asked to Kill Soft Targets But Won’t Attack Embassies: Punjab Police Sources

‘Rattled’ Khalistani Groups Asked to Kill Soft Targets But Won’t Attack Embassies: Punjab Police Sources

Sources told CNN-News18 that Khalistanis have activated gangsters and are planning to strike as soon as possible

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 10:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The Khalistan movement has been under pressure after the deaths of three top leaders. (AP)
The Khalistan movement has been under pressure after the deaths of three top leaders. (AP)

The Khalistani groups are rattled and being asked to kill soft targets, top sources in the Punjab Police have told CNN-News18, adding that Hindu leaders seem to be on the radar.

The Punjab and West Bengal Police have arrested an accused for the attack on Shiv Sena (Samajwadi) leader Rajeev Mahajan in Batala on June 24. The accused was held at the Bengal border and handed over to Punjab Police. Another shooter has been arrested from Punjab but sources said the two accused do not know each other.

The sources said Khalistani groups want to kill Hindu leaders as soft targets.

Advertisement

A focus group meeting between central agencies and Punjab Police was held on Tuesday to discuss the issue and the inputs received by authorities reveal that Khalistanis are planning to attack soon and their networking to plan attacks is on. They have also activated gangsters and are planning to strike as soon as possible.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • However, they added that embassy and embassy officials will not be attacked because then the Canada and US governments will take strict action against them.

    The Khalistan movement has been under pressure after the deaths of three top leaders. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada last month. In May, reports of the murder of 63-year-old Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar surfaced. Last month, Avtar Singh Khanda, a pro-Khalistan leader who planned an attack on the Indian embassy, died in the UK.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: July 07, 2023, 10:48 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 10:48 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App